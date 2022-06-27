ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police ID inmate who died at Sussex Correctional Institution; investigation continues

By Shannon Marvel McNaught, Delaware News Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaVpv_0gNdbcRy00

An inmate who died June 25 at Sussex Correctional Institution near Georgetown has been identified as 52-year-old Terry Spence of Lewes.

Delaware State Police are investigating along with the Department of Correction. No other information has been provided.

"The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing with further details to be released as they become available," a police news release stated.

The victim's body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy, which will determine the cause and manner of death.

According to court records, Spence was charged March 14 with harassment and noncompliance with bond. He was held on a $1,000 secured bond.

Spence pleaded not guilty.

