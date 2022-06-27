ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'World's Ugliest Dog' competition crowns new winner for first time since pandemic began

By Misty Severi
 3 days ago

M r. Happy Face, an 18-year-old hairless Chinese crested- Chihuahua mix, was crowned the champion of the " World's Ugliest Dog " competition on Friday at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, California.

Janeda Banelly, who adopted the dog from an Arizona shelter in August 2021 during the coronavirus pandemic , said the title was an honor. This was the first competition in years because the prior two were canceled in both 2020 and 2021 amid the pandemic.

“I believe that this humble soul is also being an example, in subtle ways, to help humans realize that even old dogs need love and a family, too,” Banelly said, according to NBC.

Mr. Happy Face, who was abused and neglected at a hoarder's house in Arizona for most of his life, has multiple tumors and medical problems that require life-long medication, according to the dog's profile on the venue's website . Banelly was also warned that the dog could only have a month left, but Banelly decided to adopt and take care of him anyways.

“He was the happiest creature that I had ever met,” she said. “He hobbled up to me and chose me. I vowed that day, he would be so loved that he would never remember how awful his previous life had been.”

D. Ross Cameron/AP
Scotch Haley of Pleasant Hill, Calif., from left, with his dog Monkey, Jeneda Benally of Flagstaff, Ariz. with her dog Mr. Happy Face, and Ann Lewis of Coos Bay, Ore., with her dog Wild Thing, are the winners of the 2022 World's Ugliest Dog competition, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Petaluma, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)


Banelly said the dog, who has his tongue sticking out in every photograph, has goals to have a longer tongue than Gene Simmons and a more dashing snarl than Billy Idol, according to the website.

Mr. Happy Face beat out eight other dogs for the title, including a dog that resembled the Star Trek fuzzball alien called a "tribble," which finished second.

“It was clear and obvious Mr. Happy Face deserved to be champion,” Debra Mathy, one of the contest’s judges, told the New York Times . “All the obstacles this dog overcame physically and in his past life — it’s amazing.”

The competition, which began in the 1970s, showcases the importance of adoptions while also celebrating each dog's imperfections. Most dogs in the competitions are adopted, according to a press release shared with NBC.

"Since the 70’s, the Contest has been a testament that all dogs do not have to meet AKC pedigree standards to be man’s (or woman’s) best friend," the release said.

The winner receives a free trip to New York City, a trophy, and a $1,500 cash prize.

