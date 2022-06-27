Update: Goodyear police release suspect photos in shooting of 19-year-old

The Goodyear Police Department has released photos of potential suspects in the killing of a 19-year-old Phoenix man, Mohamed Salim Abdullah, at a May 14 house party.

The photos, released a month after Abdullah’s death, show several individuals on what appears to be grainy surveillance camera footage, standing in a driveway.

Police have not provided information as to how the individuals in the photos may be involved.

Officers were dispatched to a home near Litchfield Road and Western Avenue around 1 a.m. after a report of a shooting in the area, police said. Officers found Abdullah in the backyard of the home with gunshot wounds. Police said that officers provided emergency medical care and that he was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The department is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or people involved.

Goodyear are urging those with information to contact Silent Witness’ anonymous tip line at 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S (480-948-6377) or 480-T-E-S-T-I-G-O for Spanish speakers. An anonymous tip can also be made online at silentwitness.org.