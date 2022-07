KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — Oshtemo Township is forming a committee to look into an ordinance to address discriminatory practices in housing. The township Board of Trustees approved the creation of the committee at its Tuesday, June 28, meeting. The proposed housing ordinance would seek to prevent unlawful discrimination within the township in the form of restricting persons due to criminal conviction history, excessive rental application fees, victims of domestic violence or past early lease termination.

