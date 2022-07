King Mack’s commitment was between Michigan State and Penn State. It looks like the 4-star safety is heading to Happy Valley. Mack is listed as a 4-star safety per the 247Sports Composite. He attends St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The recruiting website has him ranked as the No. 23 safety and No. 57 recruit from Florida. He recently took a visit to Penn State on Jun. 17. Mack also had 30 total offers to his name. This commitment bumps Penn State’s 2023 class to the No. 5 spot overall, and to 2nd in the B1G.

