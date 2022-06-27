ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, IL

Tri-State tradition roars back for Independence Day

By KHQA Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Tractor Pull lovers will again be able to celebrate their independence with the roar of engines. The annual Independence Day Weekend Tractor Pull is back at the Adams County Fairgrounds this Sunday, July 3,...

