ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals place RHP Flaherty, and OF Bader on the injured list

By Dave Jobe
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rmhjp_0gNdZTS300

The Cardinals placed two players on the injured list on Monday. Starting pitcher Jack Flaherty has a right shoulder strain and center fielder Harrison Bader is dealing with plantar fasciitis. Hear from Flaherty and Cardinals manager Oli Marmol.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals announced Monday that they have placed starting pitcher Jack Flaherty on the 15-day injured list due to a right shoulder strain and outfielder Harrison Bader on the 10-day injured with right foot plantar fasciitis.

Flaherty had just made his third start of the season Sunday afternoon, an abbreviated two-inning outing in St. Louis’ 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Cubs. Flaherty injured his right shoulder in Spring Training. He had a 5.63 ERA in his three starts this season.

Before his injury, Bader hit .256 with five home runs and 21 RBIs this season.

The Cardinals called up Right-handed pitcher James Naile and outfielder Conner Capel to take the places of Flaherty and Bader on the roster. Both players will be making their MLB debut if called to action.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Nolan Gorman on Cardinals' bench Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Gorman made his first start against a southpaw the last time the Cardinals faced a lefty, but he's taking a seat Tuesday. Tommy Edman is covering second base while Edmundo Sosa starts at shortstop and hits eighth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Yardbarker

Cardinals Pitcher Shares Heartfelt Quote After MLB Debut

Rookie relief pitcher James Naile had himself a night to remember on Monday. After the St. Louis Cardinals placed Jack Flaherty on the injured list, he was called up to the big-league roster and arrived at Busch Stadium prior to the start of their game against the Miami Marlins. After...
MLB
FOX Sports

Cardinals visit the Phillies to begin 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (43-35, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (40-37, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (5-5, 2.57 ERA, .96 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -147, Phillies +125; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#Rhp#Rhp Flaherty#Bader#Louis#The St Louis Cardinals#Cubs#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

13-year-old driver and 1 of 3 fatal Florissant crash victims were cousins

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – New details have been released following a fiery crash in Florissant Monday morning where a 13-year-old driver survived but three other children were killed. The 13-year-old driver is being held at the St. Louis County Family Courts on three counts of involuntary manslaughter. Investigators with the Florissant Police Department revealed […]
FLORISSANT, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy