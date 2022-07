Chuck Todd breaks down last night’s primary election results in Illinois, Colorado, Mississippi, and New York. In the Illinois governor's race, former President Trump endorsed State Sen. Darren Bailey "late in the game," after he took the lead in the polls. "It is J.B. Pritzker that deserves the credit for Bailey, more than it is Donald Trump," Todd says. June 29, 2022.

