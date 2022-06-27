ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

An early look at the betting favorites for the 2023 Stanley Cup

By Griffin Carroll
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g2jdk_0gNdZMWC00
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after the Avalanche game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in game six of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Just one day removed from the Colorado Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup, it's time to look ahead to how the odds shake out for next season. There's plenty that will take place before the puck drops for the new season. We have the NHL Draft, free agency, and any trades that are sure to transpire.

Still, by researching and gauging the market now, we can be attune with the value available on the board and when may be the right time to load up a futures bet.

The Ten Favorites: First Day of the Offseason

Understandably so, the favorite for next season is none other than Colorado. Of the teams with +2000 odds or better to win next year's Stanley Cup, only one was not in the playoffs this past season.

  1. Colorado Avalanche (+400)
  2. Toronto Maple Leafs (+800)
  3. Tampa Bay Lightning (+900)
  4. Florida Panthers (+1000)
  5. Carolina Hurricanes (+1400)
  6. Vegas Golden Knights (+1400)
  7. Calgary Flames (+1800)
  8. Minnesota Wild (+1800)
  9. Edmonton Oilers (+1800)
  10. Pittsburgh Penguins (+2000)
  11. New York Rangers (+2000)

It will be intriguing to see what the Avalanche can do to maintain their roster this offseason, as two key contributors in Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin, head to free agency. Not only do the Avalanche need to address those players, but Andre Burakovsky and Darcy Kuemper are also looking for new contracts.

The biggest news to monitor is likely the future of Calgary Flames LW Johnny Gaudreau. Gaudreau piled up 115 points on the Flames elite top-line, and his decision could alter the NHL landscape come October.

The Longest Odds

There are nine teams with odds currently +7500 or higher to hoist the Stanley Cup next season, suggesting lots of work to be done.

  1. Arizona Coyotes (+50000)
  2. Montreal Canadiens (+15000)
  3. Chicago Blackhawks (+10000)
  4. Seattle Kraken (+10000)
  5. San Jose Sharks (+10000)
  6. Columbus Blue Jackets (+10000)
  7. New Jersey Devils (+7500)
  8. Ottawa Senators (+7500)
  9. Anaheim Ducks (+7500)

While one of these teams may add a quality piece or two to raise their competitiveness, we recommend avoiding this group for your futures bets.

Teams worth Consideration

As it stands, we have our eyes on two teams: the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Minnesota Wild. Toronto gave Tampa Bay all they could in one of the toughest first round matchups you could have.

Led by 2022 Hart Trophy winner Auston Matthews, this Maple Leafs core is intact and will be well-motivated to end this Canadian curse.

Meanwhile, Minnesota's roster is littered with talent, headlined by Kirill Kaprizov. The Wild at one point felt like a favorite to win this year's Cup, before faltering down the stretch.

It's early, but we're monitoring how these teams approach the offseason. Stay tuned on Yardbarker for offseason NHL content as we anxiously await the new season.

