Francisco Lindor 'not trying to be the hero' for the Mets

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Four-time All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor agreed to a 10-year, $341 million contract extension with the New York Mets ahead of the 2021 MLB season but disappointed fans with his on-the-field performances throughout his first campaign with the Amazins. Lindor struggled at the plate and then missed time with a strained right oblique, and the 28-year-old went on to hit just .230 with 20 home runs and 63 RBI.

Lindor began the final full week of June with a .246 average, but ESPN stats note that he's tied for fourth in the entire league with 56 RBI this season. For his newsletter published on Monday, Anthony DiComo of the Mets' website wrote about how Lindor has worked to alter his approach ahead of at-bats.

"Not trying to be the hero gives you a sense of calmness, of like, '[I’ve] got to calm down," Lindor explained. "That’s when you have the best results, because the game is already fast. And when you have people on base, to try to match that energy doesn’t work."

According to DiComo, Lindor entered Monday batting .296 and slugging .420 across 81 at-bats with runners in scoring position this season. The Mets, meanwhile, are 47-27 and hold a five-game lead over the second-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings.