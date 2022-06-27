Man threatened victim with sharpened pick on Sioux City street

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was arrested in Sioux City Friday evening after threatening his victim with a deadly weapon.

According to court documents, Darren Cleveland, 33, was arrested after an attempted robbery on Myrtle Street where he threatened a victim with a sharpened pick.

Documents stated that during a struggle, the victim’s ball cap fell off and Cleveland took it and fled the scene. He was later found a few blocks away with the weapon, the ball cap, and a small bag that contained meth.

Cleveland faces charges of first-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance first offense. He is currently being held on bond to the amount of $25,000.

