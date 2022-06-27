ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Man threatened victim with sharpened pick on Sioux City street

By John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44szIZ_0gNdZ5b600

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was arrested in Sioux City Friday evening after threatening his victim with a deadly weapon.

According to court documents, Darren Cleveland, 33, was arrested after an attempted robbery on Myrtle Street where he threatened a victim with a sharpened pick.

Unsolved murder victim life celebrated through annual memorial

Documents stated that during a struggle, the victim’s ball cap fell off and Cleveland took it and fled the scene. He was later found a few blocks away with the weapon, the ball cap, and a small bag that contained meth.

Cleveland faces charges of first-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance first offense. He is currently being held on bond to the amount of $25,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man jailed on trespassing charge

SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 1:55 p.m. Monday, June 27, on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Jonathan Jay Koerselman stemmed from an incident on Western Avenue in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Orange City teen arrested for marijuana

ORANGE CITY—A 17-year-old Orange City male was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, 26, on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest stemmed from a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 10 and Lincoln Avenue in Orange...
ORANGE CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Sioux City, IA
Crime & Safety
kscj.com

THE BIG PARADE BRINGS MARDI GRAS BACK TO SIOUX CITY

MARDI GRAS RETURNS TO DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY ON FRIDAY, STARTING WITH THE 2022 BIG PARADE. THE PARADE KICKS OFF AT 6:00 P.M., STARTING AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER, MAKING A LEFT OUT OF THE PARKING LOT ONTO PIERCE STREET. CONTINUING UP PIERCE STREET THEN TURNING RIGHT ONTO 4TH STREET AND PROCEEDING TO THE ENDPOINT ON IOWA STREET.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City police look for robbery suspect

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police are seeking the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection with a north side robbery and a subsequent shots fired incident on Monday. The suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous, is described as a black male with a lighter skin tone. He is 6 feet tall with a slender build and has a goatee, according to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department.
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Documents#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City man arrested for OWI by Alton

ALTON—A 20-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 6:35 p.m. Saturday, June 25, near Alton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Caleb Joseph Lubbers stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2018 Chrysler 200 Limited on the Highway 60 expressway near Alton following a report of erratic driving, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ALTON, IA
kscj.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE ROBBERY & EXCHANGE OF GUNFIRE MONDAY EVENING

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A PAIR OF INCIDENTS IN LEEDS MONDAY EVENING THAT STARTED WITH AN ARMED ROBBERY AND LATER INVOLVED AN EXCHANGE OF GUNFIRE. SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS THE FIRST INCIDENT HAPPENED ON FLOYD BOULEVARD AT THE SELECT MART WHERE A BLUE TOYOTA CAMRY WITH NEBRASKA PLATES PULLED UP TO ANOTHER CAR AT A GAS PUMP:
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nwestiowa.com

Granville man arrested for interference

ORANGE CITY—A 53-year-old rural Granville man was arrested about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, June 25, in Orange City on a charge of interference with official acts. The arrest of Gustavo Leal Salazar stemmed from the stop of a 2007 Land Rover Range Rover for a driver’s side headlight not working at the intersection of Highway 10 and St. Paul Avenue in Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA
kscj.com

BARNES DENIED BOND REDUCTION

BOND WILL REMAIN AT $150,000 FOR A SIOUX CITY WOMAN CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE MURDER AND DRUG RELATED CHARGES. A JUDGE DENIED A REQUEST TO REDUCE THE BOND OF 32 YEAR OLD KATRINA BARNES, WHO IS CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE MURDER, POSESSION OF MARIJUANA AND POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DELIVER FENTANYL.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man jailed after hitting woman with cane

SHELDON—A 49-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, June 26, on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The arrest of Donald Wayne Sneddon Jr. stemmed from a dispute with a neighbor about loud noise, according to the Sheldon Police Department. Sneddon admitted to swinging...
SHELDON, IA
KELOLAND TV

Second crime won’t add prison time for Sioux Falls man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man who was already sentenced to 40 years for raping a child was sentenced to a concurrent 25 years in prison today for attempting to rape a minor, according to court documents. Brian Keith Kimball was sentenced to a concurrent 25...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy