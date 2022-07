Seattle sucks! Our friends over at FOX 13 reported that a new WalletHub study ranked Seattle as one of the worst-run U.S. cities. To make this determination, WalletHub weighed services in the country’s 150 largest cities against the total per capita budget. The study ranked Seattle number 18 in services. Not bad. But unfortunately, we cannot have good public programs in a major city without spending money! The study measured Seattle’s budget as 140th out of 150th (the closer to number one, the smaller the budget), but 18th in services. This put Seattle at 118 on the list for best-run city, which to WalletHub just means the best “deal” on public programs. They put fucking Nampa, Idaho as number one.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO