BOSTON — Two Sons of Boston employees appeared in court Thursday in connection with the fatal stabbing of 23-year-old Marine veteran Daniel Martinez earlier this year. Alvaro Larrama, 38, appeared in court on Thursday along with Alisha Dumeer, 34, of Everett, who is charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Dumeer is a bartender and 4% owner of the business. She was released on her own recognizance with orders to have no contact with Larrama or any witnesses.

BOSTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO