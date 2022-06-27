ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Wales, FL

Polk man charged with homicide in wrong-way crash

By Zachary Winiecki
 3 days ago

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County man was charged with vehicular homicide after deputies said one person died in a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning in Lake Wales.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Mark Anthony Poe was driving west in the eastbound lanes on State Route 60.

Around 3:20 a.m. Poe’s truck hit a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta head-on near Stokes Road, according to deputies. There were three passengers in the truck with Poe.

PCSO said the driver of the Volkswagen died at the scene.

Once Poe was identified as the driver of the truck, deputies said they noted he had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. They said they also found an open beer bottle in the back of the truck, as well as an open bottle of whiskey in the median near the the truck.

Poe was taken to the hospital then to the Polk County Jail.

He faces a vehicular homicide charge. The investigation is ongoing.

