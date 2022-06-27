ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

GMA Summer Concert Series 2022 lineup and ticket information

6abc
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- 2022 "GMA" Summer Concert Series lineup is out!. This year's lineup, brought to you by sponsor Massage Envy, features a star-studded slate of chart-topping artists who will deliver live performances from New York...

6abc.com

thepositivecommunity.com

Jazzy Soul Series Kicks Off in Newark

There is nothing like live jazz music. Recently the options have been few, but Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District kicked off its 15th music festival season with its highly popular Jazzy Soul Series at the revitalized Medallion Restaurant. World renowned saxophonist Mike Phillips celebrated the release of his new single...
NEWARK, NJ
hudsontv.com

Bayonne Announces Summer Sounds By The Bay Concert Series

Bayonne Division of Recreation Announces the 2022 Summer Sounds by the Bay Concert Series. The Bayonne Division of Recreation has announced the 2022 Summer Sounds By the Bay Concert Series. Weather permitting, each performance will be begin promptly on Wednesday nights at 7:00pm and held at the amphitheater on the lower level of DiDomenico-16th Street Park, which is located between Avenue A and Newark Bay. The concerts are scheduled for Wednesdays from July 13 through August 17, with August 24 as a rain date. “We are ready for a great summer. We have a great lineup of music, and we are looking forward to seeing everyone enjoying the summer nights,” stated Pete Amadeo, Supervisor of Recreation.
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
NJ.com

Summer concerts in Bayonne, Jersey City, and Secaucus

Bayonne lists 2022 Summer Sounds by the Bay concert series. The 2022 Summer Sounds are scheduled to take place on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. at the amphitheater on the lower level of DiDomenico-16th Street Park, between Ave. A and Newark Bay. The concerts are scheduled for Wednesdays from July 13 through Aug 17. The following concerts have been scheduled:
BAYONNE, NJ
CBS New York

Where to watch fireworks near you July 4th weekend

NEW YORK - Fourth of July weekend is here, and that means it's time to look to the skies across the Tri-State Area for fireworks.Friday, July 19 p.m. Fireworks at Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park in Woodbridge Township, N.J.Monday, July 412-10 p.m. Daytime festivities, live music, food trucks and night market followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. in Jersey City, N.J. Music artists include Flo Rida, Funk Flex and DJ Diesel7:30-10 p.m. Concert followed by fireworks in Tarrytown, N.Y., at 230-240 West Main Street9:15 p.m. Fireworks at West Orange High School, 51 Conforti Ave, West Orange, NJ9:25 p.m. Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks along the East River - Click here for street closure information9:25 p.m. Roosevelt Island Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration — entry will not be permitted after 9 p.m.9:30 p.m. Fireworks at Jones Beach State Park on Long Island10 p.m. Fireworks on Coney Island, Brooklyn
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Demi Lovato
Megan Thee Stallion
Ozuna
New Jersey 101.5

Shake Shack announces two new New Jersey locations

Shake Shack, which already has 13 Garden State locations, is planning on adding at least two more. The new locations announced this week will be in Edison and Jersey City. The company announced that the Edison store will be in the Menlo Park Mall across from Seasons 52. Its planned opening date is Dec. 3, according to Patch.com.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
fox5ny.com

Rapper Lil Tjay improving after Edgewater shooting

NEW JERSEY - Sources tell FOX 5 News that rapper Lil Tjay is conscious and has had a breathing tube removed. He is able to talk after being shot multiple times in Edgewater, New Jersey last week. The early morning shooting left Lil Tjay, 21, in critical condition but his...
EDGEWATER, NJ
wdkx.com

Big Brawl On Carnival Cruise Ship After Beause Of Cheating

A huge brawl broke out in a night club on a carnival cruise ship in New York City with more than 60 people. The brawl happened after 2 significant others accussed their partners of cheating. Reports say some passengers were injured during the scuffle but security was able to get everything under control. Click Here To Read More.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Central Park#Concerts#Black Eyed Peas
bulletin-news.com

Maplewood Summer Streets Set To Continue With Concert And Events

This weekend’s “Summer Streets” festivities in Maplewood include outdoor eating and the regular Saturday night entertainment. At the Springfield Avenue Gazebo, a different Friday concert series begins the next month. This weekend, there are also more activities and events sponsored by the municipality, including ones honoring Pride...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Travel Maven

New and Exciting Restaurants to Check Out in Jersey City

Known as being one of the most diverse cities in the country, Jersey City is home to a rich and exciting culinary scene where new restaurants and cafes open up all the time. Last year saw an impressive lineup of new kitchens. From popular breakfast cafe The Cottage to Italian sit-down restaurant Chickies. Here are 7 new Jersey City restaurants worth checking out.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
6abc

This entrepreneur is inspiring the next generation of vegan small businesses

NEW YORK -- Meet Victoria Moran, the director of Main Street Vegan Academy, a small business that focuses on training the next generation of vegan coaches, educators, and entrepreneurs. "So many people have the idea that vegans are somehow different from them," says Moran. "When really, we are all kinds of people from all walks of life."
MANHATTAN, NY
ucnj.org

Annual Summer Carnival for People with Disabilities a Success

On June 18, 2022, the Union County Department of Human Services, Office for Persons with Disabilities and Special Needs (OPDSN)’s Office for Persons with Disabilities and Special Needs (OPDSN) held their Annual Summer Carnival at Oak Ridge Park in Clark. “The Annual Summer Carnival provided a fun and inclusive...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

This Diner is Named Among the Best in the United States and it’s RIGHT Here in New Jersey

When we talk about real "Jersey" flavor, I think we have to include pizza, seafood, Jersey tomato, and corn. Another thing I think we need to add to the list is "diner food". The New Jersey "diner" is the original and it's what diners around the nation inspire to be. We have great diners right here at the Shore and around the State. It's no wonder when Tasting Table came out with their list of best diners in America, that one from New Jersey would be on the list. Only surprise is that there is not more lol I definately think we could of had a few that made this list, but maybe they wanted to make it fair to other portions of the country.
RESTAURANTS

