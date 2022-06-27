ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

Can you shoot fireworks in Wichita County? Burn ban issued

By Courtney Delaney
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fxSxq_0gNdWRDs00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In a meeting on Monday morning at the Wichita County Commissioner’s Court, a burn ban was issued.

The Wichita County Commissioners met on June 27, 2022, in a regular session to consider issuing a burn ban for the county.

It was voted to impose a burn ban that took effect immediately and will remain in effect until the environmental conditions improve and the ban is lifted according to a statement the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office issued on their Facebook page Monday afternoon.

According to the post, the burn ban order prohibits all outdoor burning and is in effect within the unincorporated areas of Wichita County.

This ban comes one week before July Fourth and does not prohibit the use of fireworks.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s office did outline some guidelines so that residents of Wichita County could safely celebrate the holiday.

  • Fireworks can only be set off on private property with the owner’s consent.
  • Fireworks can’t be set off from public roadways.
  • Leaving fireworks trash behind is an offense.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 1

brenniewebb
3d ago

In California all fireworks are banned. Texas needs this. But criminals buy them in nearby Nevada for easy money . They hide them . They can be found in cars and homes hidden to sell in flea markets. They cause many problems.

Reply
2
Related
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls water bills may increase by 9%

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officials have proposed to the City of Wichita Falls a 9% increase on residents’ water bills for them to afford the increased cost in the chemicals used to clean the drinking water. “The overall average for our chemical budget is up 43%,” Daniel Nix,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Texoma lake levels continue to decline

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Lake levels continue to decline across Texoma, so the City of Wichita Falls is approaching stage one of their drought plan. We’ve had 15 days of 100+ degree weather so far this summer and we aren’t even in July yet. It looks like...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

City View Superintendent says allegations are still under investigation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong has released a new statement saying allegations are still under investigation. Agencies investigating the allegations include: City View ISD Cheif of Police Wichita Falls Police Department Texas Rangers. Bushong also said that while he has been superintendent the district has not covered up, ignored, or […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Wichita County, TX
Wichita County, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Wichita County, TX
Government
newschannel6now.com

Longtime Wichita County employee retires

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We are saying goodbye to longtime Wichita County employee Willie Wall, who has served the community for 40 years. Here are a few special words Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom had to say about Wall during his retirement celebration. “He has been tremendous to work...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFPD launches investigation into City View misconduct allegations

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said Thursday, June 30, they are investigating allegations made by former students at City View Junior/Senior High School. WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said the department has opened an investigation into the allegations of misconduct at the district. Sgt. Eipper said the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Residents of shelter charged with burglary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police have arrested a second woman for suspected car burglaries at the Wichita Falls ISD Career Education Center. Eran Lopez, 34, was booked into jail Wednesday, June 29, for burglary of vehicles. The other suspect, 23-year-old Michaela Acuna, was arrested a couple of days after a burglary was reported […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
Texoma's Homepage

Toddler found in swimming pool in Iowa Park hospitalized

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A toddler has been hospitalized following a near drowning incident Thursday morning in Iowa Park. The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, to the Iowa Park Clinic to check on a young child that had almost drowned earlier that morning. When they arrived at the […]
IOWA PARK, TX
kswo.com

Comanche Co. Commissioner District 1 race goes into a runoff

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Voters across Southwest Oklahoma made their voices heard in several local primary elections. In Comanche County, voters weighed in on a pair of County Commissioner seats. In District 1, voters chose between Gail Turner, Charlie Hale and John O’Brien. But no candidate secured the needed...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
Texoma's Homepage

Independence Day celebrations across Texoma

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Independence Day celebrations are taking place all over Texoma in the days leading up to July 4th. Find one near you below: Thursday, June 30, 2022 2nd Annual Olney in America Independence Day Celebration – Head out to Olney for live entertainment, food trucks and family fun from 6 to 9 p.m. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

City of WF teams up with SAFB for Fourth in the Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls is hard at work preparing for this year’s Fourth in the Falls. For the first time ever, the city and Sheppard Air Force Base have joined forces to host this event. Usually they alternate between hosting it at SAFB...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Health District offering COVID vaccine for ages 6-17

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District announced Friday, July 1, 2022, that it will start offering the COVID-19 vaccine primary series for 6 years of age through 17 years of age for Moderna for eligible populations. On June 17, 2022, the FDA approved a COVID-19 vaccine primary series for 6 months through […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Bureau of Land Management offering $1,000 incentive to adopt a wild horse

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you ever wanted to own a horse, have some extra space and would like to earn $1,000, now might be your best chance. The Bureau of Land Management is hosting a wild horse and burro adoption event at the MPEC on July 8-9. This two-day event is set to feature 120 adult and yearling horses and burros that once roamed free on public lands in the west.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Work continues to repair Daniels Road bridge

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thousands of taxpayer dollars are being used to repair a bridge on Daniels Road due to culverts being washed out during a storm weeks ago. At first look it seemed like a simple repair. However, after further inspection they noticed the culvert was rusting away and if not fixed properly, the bridge could have collapsed. While officials have been working toward getting other county roads fixed, like River Road, once they learned of the damage to Daniels Road, it became top priority.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy