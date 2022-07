As of today, June 30, 2022, Lt. Greg Lahr, 54, is officially retired from the Phenix City Police Dept. after 25 years of service. Lahr was the supervisor for the Special Investigations Squad, Narcotics, and Fugitive Apprehension. He also served as a U.S. Marshal, as a member of the SWAT Team for 25 years and, for the last two years, he was the SWAT Team Commander. He has worked numerous investigations for crimes against juveniles, elder abuse, and crimes involving sexual offenses/sex offenders, among others.

