Oklahoma woman killed in motorcycle wreck on I-40 after tire blowout

A tire blowout caused a crash on Saturday killing a motorcycle passenger.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to the scene of the crash at around noon on Interstate 40 about five miles west of Vega.

A 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Robert Heinrich, 66, of Garber, Oklahoma, was eastbound on I-40 when the rear tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control, according to a DPS news release.

The motorcycle turned onto its side and skidded on the roadway, throwing both riders from the motorcycle.

The passenger, Denise Heinrich, 64, of Garber, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead at the scene by Oldham County Justice of the Peace Kristy O’Malley.

The driver, Robert Heinrich, was transported to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with serious injuries.

Both riders were wearing helmets, according to DPS.

The posted speed limit in the area where the accident occurred is 74 mph and road and weather conditions were reported as dry and clear.

Texas DPS troopers investigated.