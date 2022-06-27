ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirk Herbstreit’s Son Names Dream College Program

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleView the original article to see embedded media. Kirk Herbstreit is as recognizable a face as college football has. His renowned career as an analyst for ESPN and co-host of the popular College GameDay show have made him a star well beyond his Ohio State circles, where he played quarterback for...

The Spun

The No. 1 Linebacker Recruit Is Down To 2 Schools

Texas and Texas A&M have not met on the gridiron in more than a decade, but the two programs are currently battling it out for the No. 1 linebacker in the country. Denton (Tex.) Ryan five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is down to the Longhorns and the Aggies, he told On3's Hayes Fawcett on Wednesday.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Daughter Videos

Thanks to his daughter's video, we now know Jim Harbaugh in an airport is exactly who you would expect him to be. The Michigan head coach radiated peak dad energy as he escorted his family through the airport for vacation recently. Harbaugh's daughter Grace captured footage of him napping, doing his due diligence with the group's passports and manning all the family tickets, among other things.
The Spun

Big Ten Reportedly Wants 1 School More Than Any Other

With the impending addition of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, everyone wants to know what the next team to join them via expansion may be. But the answer to that one is obvious. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the one school that the Big Ten wants to add more than any other is Notre Dame. The report comes amid rumors that the Big Ten will try to pry more schools from the Pac-12.
saturdaytradition.com

4-star linebacker decommits from Michigan

Raylen Wilson, one of the top linebackers in the 2023 cycle, decommitted from Michigan Tuesday. “I want to thank Coach Harbaugh and the whole Michigan staff for welcoming me with open arms, but at this time I would like to step back from my commitment and explore my options a little more,” Wilson said via Twitter.
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Fired On Wednesday

LIU has fired head men's basketball coach Derek Kellogg after five seasons, according to reports. Firing your coach on June 29 is an interesting decision, but the Sharks already have a replacement ready to go: G-League Ignite program manager and former longtime NBA guard Rod Strickland. Strickland, a native of...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggies miss out on OL target Harris Sewell

Outside of a commitment from linebacker Daymion Sanford, it has been a rough week for the Aggies on the recruiting trail, it started over the weekend when Aggies targets, QB Jayden Rashada committed to Miami, and CB Tony Mitchell committed to Alabama. It continued on Tuesday when defensive tackle Johnny Bowens decommitted from A&M and reopened his recruitment. There was hope that the tide could turn on Wednesday, when Aggies target OL Harris Sewell was set to announce his commitment. Unfortunately, for the Aggies, the Permian High in Odessa, Texas big man chose to leave the state, and has committed to Clemson. COMMITTED!!🐅 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/4RwDtWBXAy — Harris Sewell (@harris_sewell) June 29, 2022 It is still early in the 2023 cycle, but Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies are going to need to close the deal on some of these top level prospects if they expect to compound their 2022 efforts with another top class in 2023. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes List Jimbo Fisher football camp - Thursday highlights
thecomeback.com

PGA Tour legend offers honest explanation for LIV Golf defections

Former PGA Tour golfer Curtis Strange admitted the reason why so many golfers left the PGA for the LIV: It’s the money. “You know, there’s one reason these players are going, and one reason only, and that’s the appearance money,” Strange told Fox News. “I used...
The Spun

College Basketball World Not Happy With Ohio State Schedule News

Ohio State's men's basketball team is going to play a lot of big-time programs in the non-conference aspect of the season this upcoming winter. Unfortunately, basically none of those games will happen at home. As pointed out by college basketball writer Kevin Sweeney, Ohio State could play four top-level teams...
The Spun

Look: Rankings Name 'Softest' Fan Base In College Football

Every college football fan base has a tendency to get sensitive on social media. However, some fan bases take things better than others. One recent ranking named the most sensitive and the least sensitive fan bases in all of college football. According to the rankings, the "softest" fan base in...
saturdaytradition.com

Fans react to report of USC, UCLA leaving for Big Ten

Welp, it happened. A report from Jon Wilner of L.A. Daily News was released on Thursday, and is stating that USC and UCLA are looking at leaving the Pac-12 for the B1G in 2024. This would make the B1G a 16-team conference if it happens, and have the west coast...
The Spun

1 School Is Reportedly Trending For 5-Star QB Dante Moore

With Arch Manning, Malachi Nelson and Nicholaus Iamaleava all committed, Dante Moore is the highest-rated quarterback still uncommitted in the Class of 2023. But one team is trending towards his signature. According to Chad Simmons of On3 Sports, the Oregon Ducks are leading the Dante Moore sweepstakes. Simmons said that...
Popculture

ACC Football Makes Big Change for 2023 Season

The ACC football season for next year will be very different. The conference recently announced a new scheduling model that will go into effect in 2023. The new model is a 3-3-5 structure, where each team will play three primary opponents annually and face the other 10 league teams during a four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road. The ACC is also eliminating the Atlantic and Coastal divisions as all schools will compete in one division starting in 2023. The top two teams in the conference will play in the ACC Football Championship Game in Charlotte on the first Saturday in December.
