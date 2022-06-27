ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiprock, NM

COVID-19 vaccination events set in Shiprock

By Noel Lyn Smith, Farmington Daily Times
 3 days ago
FARMINGTON — Northern Navajo Medical Center will offer COVID-19 vaccines to individuals 6 month and older at community vaccination events on June 28 and July 5.

In a news release, the hospital stated that staff continue to provide primary COVID-19 vaccines, first booster shots and second booster shots based on current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Both vaccination events will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Shiprock High School.

The hospital's vaccination events were scheduled after the CDC recommended vaccinating all children 6 months through 5 years old with COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

The Navajo Department of Health has reported in recent weeks increases in the number of new COVID-19 cases on the Navajo Nation.

Last week, the department issued a health advisory notice for 60 communities on the tribal land because of high risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Communities can remain under advisory until risk and cases decline, according to the department.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

