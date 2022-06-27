COVID-19 vaccination events set in Shiprock

FARMINGTON — Northern Navajo Medical Center will offer COVID-19 vaccines to individuals 6 month and older at community vaccination events on June 28 and July 5.

In a news release, the hospital stated that staff continue to provide primary COVID-19 vaccines, first booster shots and second booster shots based on current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Both vaccination events will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Shiprock High School.

The hospital's vaccination events were scheduled after the CDC recommended vaccinating all children 6 months through 5 years old with COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

The Navajo Department of Health has reported in recent weeks increases in the number of new COVID-19 cases on the Navajo Nation.

Last week, the department issued a health advisory notice for 60 communities on the tribal land because of high risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Communities can remain under advisory until risk and cases decline, according to the department.

