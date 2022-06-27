‘Stranger Things’ Season 4: Joyce Might Be Vecna’s Next Victim

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 is hitting Netflix soon, and fans can’t wait to see how the group of teens deals with Vecna . The first volume of the season features Sadie Sink’s Max at the forefront of Vecna’s wrath, but Vecna surely isn’t done with the crew. And Sink believes Joyce might be in trouble next. Here’s what the actor said.

[Spoiler alert: Stranger Thing Season 4 spoilers ahead.]

Fans noticed new details in the latest ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 poster

Noah Schanpp as Will Byers and Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers | Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

The latest Stranger Things Season 4 poster shows Vecna ready to face off with Eleven. The enemy and the hero take up the front two sides of the poster as they stare each other down. Behind them, Eleven’s friends in Hawkins and the Upside Down can be seen. Max is front and center between Vecna and Eleven, and Nancy — Vecna’s next prey — is in the center of the Upside Down.

Fans noticed various details that may have significance in Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. One fan on Reddit noticed the light on Steve’s bike doesn’t appear lit in the new poster, which could signify his demise. Another fan noticed Steve and Nancy are both in the forefront of the Upside Down, which clearly indicates more trouble ahead for them in Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 .

“So, Max is the prominent thing standing between El and Vecna … interesting,” another fan noted.

Max actor Sadie Sink predicts Joyce Byers might be Vecna’s next victim

Sadie Sink has a leading role this season, and there’s more to come from her character, Max, in Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. “I was definitely aware that Max’s storyline this year was carrying a lot of the emotional weight of the show and a lot of the heart of the show, too,” Sink told The Hollywood Reporter . “But that really didn’t click until I was watching it, and I was like, ‘Oh, wow, this is intense.’”

At the end of volume 1, it was clear that Vecna was going for Nancy next. But who could Vecna seek out in volume 2? Sink thinks Joyce Byers might be in trouble.

“I mean, Eleven is kind of an easy target, and so is Will, but I feel like Will has already been possessed, and I feel like Eleven is impossible to possess,” Sink explained. “So, besides them, maybe Joyce? Joyce has been through a lot. I worry about her sometimes, but yeah, I would probably say Joyce or Hopper, maybe.”

Joyce has gone through serious trauma through the seasons. She nearly lost her youngest son, Will, in the first season, and her love interest, Bob, was killed in front of her. Her current struggles with Hopper in Russia also nearly got her kidnapped and killed. It’s easy to see why Vecna might come for her next.

The ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 cast will likely include Sadie Sink and Winona Ryder

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Sadie Sink spoke about Stranger Things Season 5. It’s likely fans can expect to see Max in season 5, but she doesn’t know anything about her involvement in the next season.

“Honestly, I do not know anything about season five,” she said. “They keep it very locked in a way and don’t let any of the cast know. I think a few cast members know what’s going to happen, but I have not received any information whatsoever. Maybe I should work on that because I’m dying to know as well.”

It’s likely Winona Ryder will get involved with the next season as well — that is, if Joyce survives season 4. Ryder’s a huge pull into the show, and we can’t imagine season 5 won’t include more Joyce and Hopper romance.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 premieres on July 1, 2022, on Netflix.

