ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

McKee plans executive order to protect RI abortion providers

By Patrick Anderson, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BNTRk_0gNdVAUy00

Gov. Dan McKee on Monday said he'll try to protect abortion providers who serve out-of-state patients through an executive order, and is asking lawmakers to allow public health insurance to cover abortion.

General Assembly leaders, however, are noncommittal or opposed to passing a law this year that would let Rhode Island's Medicaid program and state employee health insurance cover abortion.

"It is something I have said we will take a look at when we come back in January, but I have no intention of dealing with that issue at this point in time," Senate President Dominick Ruggerio said during a signing ceremony for the $13.6-billion state budget Monday.

Roe v. Wade overturned:RI advocates warn 'a close reality that more rights can be taken'

"I would not consider that this year, no. I just think we have other things that we are dealing with," he said. "We have an election that we have to go through. We did not intend to come back. So I do not see a reason to come back at this point in time."

Calling for Medicaid coverage of abortions

Abortion-rights advocates demonstrated outside the room in the State House where the budget signing took place, calling for officials to "stop abortion bans" and pass the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act that would allow Medicaid coverage of abortions.

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the debate over abortion policy has ratcheted up across the country and progressive candidates at Sunday's state Democratic Party Convention called on the party not to endorse any candidates who did not vote to enshrine the right to an abortion in state law, a list that includes Ruggerio.

McKee on Monday said he would sign a bill adding abortion coverage to Medicaid if lawmakers pass one and pointed to testimony he sent lawmakers in support of it.

McKee's Democratic primary rivals have criticized him for not proposing a Equality in Abortion Coverage Act budget amendment and threatening not to sign the budget if it was not added.

House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi did vote to codify Roe v. Wade in state law three years ago, but did not put Medicaid coverage for abortion in the just-signed budget.

On Sunday night, Shekarchi appeared to open the door slightly to returning for a vote on the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act to a group of abortion-rights advocates outside the state party convention, according to video posted by UpriseRI.

But he declined to open it any further on Monday.

"The four members of my leadership team proudly supported the Reproductive Privacy Act in 2019 to ensure that women of Rhode Island continue to be able to make the personal decision to access safe and legal abortion," Shekarchi said in an email. "At the Democratic convention last night, I met with several advocates who are in favor of utilizing Medicaid funding for abortion. My door is always open to discuss this issue with them, and I will also talk with my House colleagues. A two-thirds majority is needed in both chambers to ensure passage.”

McKee said the executive order he'll sign "shortly" would be similar to the one Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker issued last week, which blocks state agencies from assisting other states investigating abortion providers.

While abortion-activists chanted outside, McKee signed the $13.6-billion state budget to celebrations from top lawmakers.

"This is a great budget" Shekarchi said. "We had $12 billion in asks [for American Rescue Plan funds]. We considered them and I think this is a good product here."

Ruggerio: "I know a lot of people are out there saying we should raise taxes. We don't like to raise taxes. We like to cut taxes, and that is what we have done."

panderson@providencejournal.com

(401) 277-7384

On Twitter: @PatrickAnderso_

Comments / 5

Dawne Ciambrone
3d ago

Are you kidding me right now with this governor who does he think he is giving an executive order are you kidding me he thinks it’s the law of the land in the constitution well I’ll have you know when it’s not maybe he better study up on it all the justices did was give back the authority to the states what sentence doesn’t this governor understand it is time to throw these Democrats out of office in the state of Rhode Island

Reply(1)
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Rhode Island State
Iowa Capital Dispatch

D.C. Dispatch: Iowa Republicans work to continue construction on southern border wall

Iowa lawmakers joined this week in focusing attention on illegal immigration and the southern border, while also advocating for disaster aid, Farm Bill updates and a proposal to control prescription drug prices. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks proposed a resolution to direct the federal government to hand over materials for constructing the southern border wall to states […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Iowa Republicans work to continue construction on southern border wall appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Salon

“Radical power grab”: New Supreme Court case could allow right-wingers to ignore voting right laws

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As SCOTUS-watchers scrambled to stay abreast of a rush of rulings affecting climate, immigration, Indigenous rights, and other policy areas, the nation's highest court on Thursday said it would hear oral arguments this October in a case involving a controversial legal theory that one advocacy group says is "threatening the future of voting rights."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
798K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy