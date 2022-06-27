Chemung County announces first case of monkeypox; officials say no threat to public

Chemung County health officials Monday announced the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the county.

The Chemung County Health Department reports a resident recently tested positive for the virus, which was discovered in 1958 and first identified in humans in 1970 in several central and western African countries.

The Chemung County resident has a history of travel and is isolating at home, health officials said. There is no health risk to the general public at this time, they added.

The Chemung County Health Department is working with the state Department of Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the resident's medical providers to ensure proper care.

Monkeypox is rare and does not spread easily between people without close contact, and the threat of monkeypox to the general U.S. population remains low, according to the CDC.

Vaccination: How to get a vaccine against monkeypox in the US. Who should get one?

Closer look: Rising reports of rare monkeypox cases in US and around the world raise concern

County officials warn monkeypox can be spread in different ways, including direct contact with infectious rash or scabs, respiratory secretions during intimate contact, or touching items such as clothing that previously came in contact with infectious rashes or body fluids.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, or a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that can appear on various parts of the body.

Politics Election 2022: Here are the primary races on tap in the Elmira area

Business After acquisition, what's next for Elmira Savings Bank customers, employees and locations?

Anyone who has an unexplained rash and risk factors for monkeypox should contact their healthcare providers. For more information on monkeypox, go to cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox .

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray . To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Chemung County announces first case of monkeypox; officials say no threat to public