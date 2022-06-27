ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

City proposing $1.5B bond package on Nov. 8 ballot, including $200M toward housing

By Mark Ferenchik, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w11S4_0gNdV2WP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fcgmJ_0gNdV2WP00

The city of Columbus will ask voters to approve a $1.5 billion bond issue on the Nov. 8 ballot, including $200 million toward affordable housing, targeted to benefit households making less than $50,000 a year.

Mayor Andrew J. Ginther has advanced resolutions of necessity to the Columbus City Council. Ginther said in a release that the issues will not increase taxes for Columbus residents.

If approved by voters, the $1.5 billion bond issue would be spent as follows:

·       Health, Safety & Infrastructure                           $300 million

·       Recreation & Parks                                            $200 million

·       Neighborhood Development (Housing)             $200 million

·       Public Service                                                    $250 million

·       Public Utilities                                                    $550 million

The $200 million for housing includes a proposal that would require developers to build more affordable housing if they want tax abatements.

Ginther discussed the housing portion of the bond issue at a news conference Monday at the new Kenlawn Place apartments, 2959 Cleveland Ave., in North Linden. Nonprofit developer Homeport built the 45-unit project.

Ginther said any strategy to deal with the housing crisis in Greater Columbus has to be regional in scope.

"It is truly a pivotal moment," he said. "We simply do not have enough places for people to live."

In a recent interview, Erin Prosser, the city's assistant director of housing strategies, said; "We’ve got a plan in place that’s going to guide all of the city work across department and funding sources, aligning housing needs, accomplishing what we need on housing fronts."

In March, Ginther said the bond package would be at least $150 million .

The city's plan is aimed at supporting renters and low-income homeowners so they can stay in their homes, preventing evictions, while preserving affordable units and reducing the number of people displaced by gentrification.

Prosser said the plan's aim is to try to limit the amount of money residents spend on housing.

"No family pays more than 30% of their income on housing is the goal," she said.

"We have historically enjoyed being an affordable place to live," Prosser said of the Columbus area. But that is quickly changing, as lack of supply and higher mortgage rates have pushed monthly cost to buy a typical Franklin County house by more than 50% in the past year .

Meanwhile, apartment construction in Greater Columbus fell 29% from 6,620 units in 2020 to 4,699 in 2021.

The goal is to double the number of units in the market in the next 15 years.

Housing starts have long lagged population gains in the region. Ginther said that from 2009 to 2019, the regionhas created 2.5 jobs for every housing unit built.

"We're creating jobs. But we're not creating enough housing," Ginther said.

In some Columbus suburbs, that gap is even higher, including 3.25 jobs per housing unit in Dublin and 10 jobs per unit in New Albany.

Prosser said some cities, such as Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C., are doing a better job in keeping up with job and housing growth as they continue to sprawl.

"We need to be strategic as to where housing is built," Prosser said.

Meanwhile, the city of Columbus' population grew by more than 100,000 between 2010 and 2020, with the city's population now at an estimated 906,528, while suburban communities and counties adjacent to Franklin County continue to grow .

"The housing shortage exacerbates racial and economic disparities," Prosser said, and is disproportionately affecting people of color.

Prosser said those shortages particularly hurt households earning $50,000 or less. About 48% of those households in the area spend at least 30% of their income on housing expenses, and 24% spend at least 50% of their income on housing.

In Greater Columbus, the overall rate of homeownership is 53.6%, but the rate of Black home ownership is 33.4%, according to the city.

"We will build equity by encouraging mixed-income neighborhoods," said Columbus City Council member Shayla Favor, who chairs council's housing committee and was at Monday's event.

"The housing crisis is not going away any time soon," Favor said.

In May 2019, Columbus voters approved a $50 million bond package for affordable housing that Ginther said leveraged another $350 million in public and private money to create 1,300 housing units.

"Think what $200 million can do," he said Monday.

Five pieces of legislation connected with the bond package were headed toward City Council on Monday, said Jennifer Fening, spokeswoman for the city's development department.

Prosser said the suburbs need to be part of the affordable housing equation, too, since that will be key to keeping the region competitive.

Ginther will also be recommending changes in the city's tax abatement policies for housing.

In 2018, the city changed its policy to require developers to set aside 10% of the units it developed for residents earning 80% of the area median income and 10% for residents earning 100% of the area median income in order to get an abatement.

Under the proposal, developers could choose two options: setting aside 10% of units for residents making 60% of the area median income and 10% for residents earning 80% of the area median income, or setting aside 30% of the units for residents earning 80% of the area median income.

In 2022, 60% of the area median income is $39,360  for a one-person household and $50,640 for a three-person household, and 80% is $52,500 for a one-person household and $67,500 for a three-person household.

Developers can pay a fee to get out of building affordable units if they want abatements. In many cases, that is now $5,000 a unit, but would be increased to $16,000 a unit, Prosser said.

The city is in the midst of changing its zoning code to encourage housing diversity and density  that would at first target some of the city's poorest neighborhoods. Developers have complained that spot zoning variances or rezonings take time and cost  money. Often, residents push back against projects they don't want in their neighborhoods.

Carol Perkins, who chairs the North Linden Area Commission, said she believes the bond package will pass.

"I think people understand the need," she said. "People need a place to live."

mferench@dispatch.com

@MarkFerenchik

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: City proposing $1.5B bond package on Nov. 8 ballot, including $200M toward housing

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wosu.org

Columbus streamlines its record sealing process

More than 300,000 people in Central Ohio with a criminal record could have their records sealed, yet, only 1% do so each year, according to Columbus City Councilman Rob Dorans. "There are over 300,000 people in Central Ohio that are eligible for criminal record sealing but have not taken advantage...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Proposal for 780-Unit Development on Scioto River Heads to Area Commission

Thrive Companies plans to build a mixed-use development with as many as 780 apartments on the site of a west side auto salvage yard. The development, which will be called WestBend in honor of its location along the Scioto River, was recently awarded a brownfield remediation grant from the State of Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Real Estate
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Business
City
Dublin, OH
Columbus, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Real Estate
wosu.org

Mayor Ginther unveils new affordable housing plan for Columbus

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced Monday a new effort to build more affordable housing. It's called the Columbus Housing Strategy. The strategy rests on three pillars: preserve existing housing affordability, invest in new housing, and inclusion--that is, addressing racial and economic disparities impacting neighborhoods. "Rising housing costs are causing vulnerable...
WHIO Dayton

“Game Over;” Westerville company sued over failure to deliver $100,000 of gaming and computer parts

WESTERVILLE — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has begun litigation on a Westerville company for failing to deliver $100,000 in computer equipment. OG10kTech specializes in selling sought-after computer components online, and a press release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office alleges that the business misrepresented itself to many customers. Yost’s lawsuit states that the business failed to deliver completed orders to customers, as well as falsely claiming to have relationships directly with manufacturers.
WESTERVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Public Housing#Housing Development#Housing Market#Politics Local#The Columbus City Council#Public Utilities
NBC4 Columbus

Equity plans $100M mixed-use Hilliard development

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – Hilliard-based developer Equity is bringing a mixed-use development that will cost more than $100 million to 23.5 acres on Truman Boulevard. The intent of the TruePointe development — which will include more than 350 residential units, more than 300,000 square feet of office space, a hotel and about 45,000 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Will the mail be delivered on July 4th?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Will the mail run on July 4th? The short answer is no. Like all federally recognized holidays, regular mail from the U.S. Postal Service will not run on the day honoring America’s independence. This year, July 4th falls on a Monday. Regular mail services will resume Tuesday, July 5. Post offices […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

Millions of Ohioans facing home gas and electric rate hikes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a story about energy rates going up from May of 2022. Ohio utility companies have asked state regulators for permission to raise home gas, electric and water costs on more than 2.75 million Ohio customers. Those charges could be...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Mayor offers three-pronged approach to tackle housing crisis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Columbus grapples with a major housing crisis, Mayor Andrew Ginther has announced his plan to reduce homelessness and increase affordable housing throughout the city. “The city of Columbus will lead the way, by streamlining our codes, policies, and processes, so that units can be built without unnecessary costs and delay,” […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
myfox28columbus.com

Amazon announces 500 new jobs in the Columbus area

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Amazon has announced 500 new jobs in the Columbus area as the company expands within Ohio. The open positions have a starting wage of $15 dollars an hour, comprehensive health benefits, paid time off, and more. According to officials, all hourly employees who have worked...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Utica school district settles $150K free speech suit

UTICA, Ohio (WCMH) – On the same week that the United States Supreme Court paved the way for high school coaches to pray on the field, finding it is free speech, a Licking County school district agreed to pay $150,000 to settle a free-speech lawsuit filed by one of its students. The student was kicked […]
UTICA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

White Castle, Elford turning 5th Avenue office into apartments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – White Castle and Elford are teaming up on another mixed-use real estate project, this time in Columbus’ Fifth by Northwest neighborhood. The fast food chain’s former district office building on West 5th Avenue will be transformed into 196 apartments and 7,000 square feet of retail and commercial space. There […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Matter News

Latest: Heer Park unhoused camp cleared, FOP suing city and more

Editor's note: As part of our deep dives into policing and development, we produce in-depth articles and videos. But, while working on those stories, we often hear lots of news that informs our stories but doesn’t necessarily make it to the final product. As such, we wanted to create an avenue to share those smaller bits of news that keep us and you informed. That's where this digests comes in. A couple times a month, we will post round-ups like the one below of the top news for development and policy. Want to share your thoughts on it? Think we missed a story? Let us know at editorial@matternews.org.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What a $500K home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Home prices are hitting record highs in the U.S., with a 12.1% increase in average price across listings in central Ohio. For prospective buyers looking to find a new space, here are 10 Columbus homes sold for $500,000 in June. This home at 358 Beecher Road in Gahanna sold on June […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Marysville water restrictions likely to be lifted Wednesday

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Five days have passed since customers in the City of Marysville’s service area were told to conserve water. “I've been here 13 years and I've never had to issue any advisory about water restriction,” said Scott Sheppeard, the water superintendent for Marysville. “Basically, our water treatment plant has been running at max capacity from the previous weeks, we had the warm temperatures… we had that water main break and another water main break in town that literally depleted our water towers.”
MARYSVILLE, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
877K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy