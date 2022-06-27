ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MISSING PERSON: Alyssa Douglas Last Seen at Waffle House on Armory Dr.

By Source Staff
 3 days ago

MISSING PERSON: Alyssa Douglas, 32. was last seen at the Waffle House on Armory Dr. on June 19. Douglas has a medical condition that requires medication.

Douglas was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and rain boots. She is 5’8″ and weighs 200 lbs. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Douglas has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing and endangered person.

If you have seen Alyssa Douglas or know where she can be located, please contact Det. Richard Presley at 629 201 5615.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Lebanon, TN
