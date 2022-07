FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade, we’ve seen Kentucky women protest in Lexington, Louisville and the State Capitol. Katima Smith-Wills was recognized by Governor Andy Beshear on Wednesday for her work in leading Black Lives Matter marches over the years. And now, she’s leading pro-choice rallies at the Capitol. She said she hopes to educate people on legislation, especially with another vote coming up in November.

FRANKFORT, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO