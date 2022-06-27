ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Structural Racism Drives Higher COVID-19 Death Rates in Louisiana, Study Finds

By University of Maryland, College Park
 3 days ago

Newswise — COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND–Disproportionately high COVID-19 mortality rates among Black populations in Louisiana parishes are the result of longstanding health vulnerabilities associated with institutional and societal discrimination, according to research conducted by an interdisciplinary team under the mentorship of University of Maryland (UMD) Clark Distinguished Chair Deb Niemeier and UMD...

Hiking Safety for Kids: Expert Tips

Newswise — As you’re enjoying the early fall weather and outdoor adventures, like hiking, don’t forget to make safety a priority to help keep illness and injuries from spoiling family fun time. Jeffrey M. Bender, MD, attending physician in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and former ranger in the Sierra Mountains, points out tips on how to prevent bug bites, proper animal interaction and empowering kids to explore the outdoors in a safe and smart way.
LOS ANGELES, CA

