The Wrecks Smash Expectations at The Big Gig

I knew this guy, a musician from Milwaukee. His name was Denny Geyer. I want to talk about him and what he meant to me. In the late 1960s, when I was 14 or 15 years old, my best friend’s mother took us to several music shows. We went to a nightclub in downtown Milwaukee called The Scene, where we experienced big name bands like Jimi Hendrix, John Mayall, Cream and others, which made a huge impact on my musical consciousness. She also took us to the Avant Garde coffeehouse on Milwaukee’s East Side, to hear blues music. There, we heard authentic Chicago blues artists like Magic Sam and Johnny Shines. Local Milwaukee based bands including the New Blues played there too. The impact of hearing blues music in an intimate setting for the first time was profound and memorable. It changed my life.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO