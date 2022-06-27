GMC Sierra AT4X To Get Silverado ZR2 Bison Equivalent

We’re headed back to the drag strip for another dose of classic muscle car racing, this time with a 1969 Chevy Camaro SS lining up alongside a 1969 Dodge Super Bee. Indeed, the 1969 model year was a pretty amazing time for performance, with the big makes tossing out a wealth of go-fast options to satisfy those with a need for speed. That includes GM, which offered, among other things, the 1969 Chevy Camaro, one of the all-time greats of the era. This particular model is the Super Sport (SS) with the 396 L78 engine under the hood. Standout specs include a solid lifter cam, aluminum intake manifold, four-bolt mains, forged internals, a Holley 780 carb, and an 11:1 compression ratio, all of which yields a factory (under) rating of 375 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 415 pound-feet of torque at 3,600 rpm. This particular example is also fitted with the Turbo 400 three-speed automatic transmission, while output is sent to optional 4.10 rear gears. Weight with driver is estimated at 3,526 pounds.

