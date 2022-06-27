ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

GMC Sierra AT4X To Get Silverado ZR2 Bison Equivalent

By Jonathan Lopez
gmauthority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe off-roader truck segment is as popular as ever, with General Motors getting in on the action with all manner of rough-stuff pickups, including the upcoming Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison. Now, GM Authority has exclusively learned that GM will introduce a new variant of the GMC Sierra AT4X equivalent to the...

Nissan Titan Likely Won’t Be Redesigned

The Nissan Titan received a slight refresh for the 2020 model year, including a revised powertrain lineup, updated exterior styling and a mildly overhauled cabin. This will likely be the full-size truck’s final update, with the Japanese automaker reportedly set to axe the Titan from its lineup in the near future.
CARS
Chevy Bolt EV, Bolt EUV Buyers To Get Retroactive Discount

GM applied significant price cuts to the Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV this year, lowering the price of both vehicles by roughly $6,000. In light of this significant price drop, GM has decided it will give retroactive discounts to customers that purchased a Chevy Bolt EV or Bolt EUV earlier this year, when the two models were selling for significantly more due to price structure and demand.
BUYING CARS
GMC Hummer EV Extract Mode Will Be Available July 1st

The GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 comes standard with something called Extract Mode, which raises the height of the truck’s air suspension by about six inches for improved off-road capability. This feature was not active in Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 models from launch, however GM announced this week that owners will be able to take advantage of Extract Mode as of July 1st.
CARS
GMC Sierra AT4X ‘Bison’ Caught Testing

Earlier this year, GM revealed it would be expanding its relationship with American Expedition Vehicles to include a new Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison variant. Now GM Authority spy photographers have caught a prototype for the upcoming GMC Sierra AT4X ‘Bison’ testing on public roads, giving us an early sneak preview of this future off-road truck.
CARS
Minted Green 2023 Corvette Z06 Not Yet Sold

The unique Minted Green 2023 Corvette Z06 and the associated NFT artwork that Chevy is currently auctioning off via an online marketplace have so far only attracted a high bid of around $4,100. This NFT auction went live on the Web3 marketplace Super Rare on June 20th, with GM offering...
BUYING CARS
Cadillac Ranks High In J.D. Power 2022 Initial Quality Study

The results of the latest J.D. Power 2022 Initial Quality Study are in, ranking major car brands based on the responses of tens of thousands of new-vehicle purchasers and lessees. Cadillac ranked high on the list this year, showing considerable improvement over its ranking in 2021. The J.D. Power Initial...
CARS
General Motors
Cars
2024 Chevy Silverado EV Spied Testing

GM Authority spy photographers have caught a prototype for the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV testing on public roads in Michigan, giving us a better idea of what this future battery-electric truck will look like in the real world. We’ve already seen the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV in the fleet-focused WT,...
CARS
2023 GMC Acadia Configurator Now Live

The online configurator tool for the 2023 GMC Acadia has gone live on the premium truck and SUV brand’s website. The web-based tool allows prospective buyers of the crossover to equip the vehicle with different features and options and view a complete pricing summary, somewhat simplifying the process of shopping for a new GM vehicle.
CARS
2023 Chevy Silverado Gets Extended Availability Of Assist Step And Tonneau And Value Package III

The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 will introduce a few small changes from the preceding model year, including the addition of three new exterior colors and the introduction of a new LZ0 iteration of the Duramax engine. While slightly less exciting than those two changes, GM Authority has now learned the 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 will also have expanded availability for one of its LPO-level/dealer-installed equipment packages.
BUYING CARS
1969 Chevy Camaro SS Races Down The Drag Strip With 1969 Dodge Super Bee: Video

We’re headed back to the drag strip for another dose of classic muscle car racing, this time with a 1969 Chevy Camaro SS lining up alongside a 1969 Dodge Super Bee. Indeed, the 1969 model year was a pretty amazing time for performance, with the big makes tossing out a wealth of go-fast options to satisfy those with a need for speed. That includes GM, which offered, among other things, the 1969 Chevy Camaro, one of the all-time greats of the era. This particular model is the Super Sport (SS) with the 396 L78 engine under the hood. Standout specs include a solid lifter cam, aluminum intake manifold, four-bolt mains, forged internals, a Holley 780 carb, and an 11:1 compression ratio, all of which yields a factory (under) rating of 375 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 415 pound-feet of torque at 3,600 rpm. This particular example is also fitted with the Turbo 400 three-speed automatic transmission, while output is sent to optional 4.10 rear gears. Weight with driver is estimated at 3,526 pounds.
CARS
GM To Have More EV Market Share Than Tesla By 2025, Study Says

A leading automotive industry analyst has said he expects both GM and Ford to have more electric vehicle market share than current leader Tesla by mid-decade, with the majority of this anticipated growth driven by the two American automakers’ new full-size electric pickup trucks. Speaking during an Automotive Press...
MICHIGAN STATE
C8 Corvette Front Grille Screen Guards Accessory Now Available

The C8 Corvette offers impressive mid-engine performance ready to be unleashed at a moment’s notice, and to keep everything running nice and cool, the exterior design incorporates large front air intakes. Of course, the size and location of these intakes means that vital cooling components could be damaged by road debris, so to mitigate the risk, Chevy is offering these new front grille screen guard accessories.
CARS
2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Track Edition Available To Order On August 1st

GM is gearing up to launch a new special-edition variant of the 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing dubbed the Track Edition, and now, it looks as though orders for the CT4-V Blackwing Track Edition will open up soon. Cadillac just announced that the orders for the 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Track...
CARS
2023 Cadillac CT4-V Driver Assist Package To Become Optional Again

The 2023 Cadillac CT4 is the fourth model year of the first-gen luxury sedan nameplate, with the 2023 Cadillac CT4-V once again offered as a go-faster variant that slots above the CT4 Sport and below the CT4-V Blackwing with regard to the CT4 performance hierarchy. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Driver Assist Package is once again available as an optional extra.
CARS
Cadillac CT4 Discount Offers Up To $2,000 Off In June 2022

In June 2022, a Cadillac CT4 discount offers up to $2,000 cash back in select regions when leasing 2021 Cadillac CT4 models, including the 2021 Cadillac CT4-V, and up to $1,000 cash back on 2022 Cadillac CT4 models, including the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V. Interest-free financing for 36 months is available...
BUYING CARS
2023 Cadillac Escalade Four-Way Power Lumbar Adjuster Constrained

Like most automakers, GM has been struggling with a shortage of semiconductor chips for the past year or so. The most recent victim of these shortages is the 2023 Cadillac Escalade, which will unfortunately get limited availability of its four-way power lumbar adjustment from the start of regular production (SORP) on July 18th, 2022.
CARS
2022 Chevy Silverado Lineup Launches In The Middle East

After announcing the new Silverado ZR2 undergoing testing in the Middle East earlier this month, GM has just officially launched the full 2022 Chevy Silverado lineup in the countries that make up the Middle East region of Southwest Asia. The automaker says that the refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado is now...
WORLD
2023 GMC Terrain To Get E-Boost Braking System

The 2023 GMC Terrain will come equipped with an electro-hydraulic braking system, GM Authority has learned. This means the crossover will follow in the footsteps of the closely related Cadillac XT4, which has featured e-assist brakes for a few years now. GM introduced e-assist brakes on the Cadillac XT4 for...
CARS

