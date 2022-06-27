Modesto woman killed in crash on I-5 Grapevine

A 63-year-old Modesto woman died Sunday evening in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 at the Grapevine, according to the California Highway Patrol in Fort Tejon.

The crash occurred at about 9:45 p.m. on northbound I-5, south of Grapevine Road.

The woman, identified by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office as Khamlounh Thammaaly, was the backseat passenger in a Toyota Tundra that was involved in a crash with two other vehicles. She died at the scene.

The CHP did not have details about how the crash occurred. No one in the other two vehicles was injured and the 41-year-old driver of the Tundra and 61-year-old passenger, who also have the last name Thammaaly, suffered minor injuries.

According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, The Tundra left the roadway and overturned.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors in the crash. It is unknown if Khamlounh Thammaaly was wearing a seat belt.