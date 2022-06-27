ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto woman killed in crash on I-5 Grapevine

By Erin Tracy
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

A 63-year-old Modesto woman died Sunday evening in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 at the Grapevine, according to the California Highway Patrol in Fort Tejon.

The crash occurred at about 9:45 p.m. on northbound I-5, south of Grapevine Road.

The woman, identified by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office as Khamlounh Thammaaly, was the backseat passenger in a Toyota Tundra that was involved in a crash with two other vehicles. She died at the scene.

The CHP did not have details about how the crash occurred. No one in the other two vehicles was injured and the 41-year-old driver of the Tundra and 61-year-old passenger, who also have the last name Thammaaly, suffered minor injuries.

According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, The Tundra left the roadway and overturned.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors in the crash. It is unknown if Khamlounh Thammaaly was wearing a seat belt.

The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

