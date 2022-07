The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Thursday that it is revising its registration for atrazine, a well-studied herbicide essential to farming. “We are disappointed by EPA’s decision,” said Iowa farmer and National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) President Chris Edgington. “We can feed and fuel the world and fight climate change, but we can’t do these things without modern farming tools, and atrazine is a tool that is critical to our work.”

IOWA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO