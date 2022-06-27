ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Cruise Speaks Out in Rare Post After ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Surpasses $1B Mark at Box Office

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Maverick himself has spoken. Tom Cruise took to Twitter for only the second time since “Top Gun: Maverick” debuted to thank fans for their support after the film crossed $1 billion in ticket sales. It’s been a rough year for movie theaters and film creators since the...

outsider.com

Comments / 2

Related
POPSUGAR

The Real Reason Meg Ryan Didn't Return For "Top Gun: Maverick"

"Top Gun: Maverick" leans on nostalgia for the original '80s action fave, writing a new chapter of the high-flying story while also bringing back some of the stars of the original movie, like Tom Cruise in the title role and Val Kilmer's Iceman. There are definitely a few familiar faces who are missing, including Meg Ryan, who played Carole Bradshaw in the first "Top Gun." Since Carole and Goose's son Rooster is one of the main characters in the sequel, it seems a little odd that she's not in the movie, but the plot does offer a brief explanation.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Val Kilmer Speaks Out About the Overwhelming Amount of Support for His ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Appearance

Val Kilmer, thanks to his cameo in Top Gun: Maverick, is having himself a moment. He reprised his character — Tom “Iceman” Kazansky — for the movie. But this time, Kilmer’s Iceman and Tom Cruise’s Maverick aren’t competing against each other for best pilot in their elite training class. After 36 years, Top Gun fans learned that the way the movie ended in 1986 stayed true all these decades later. Iceman and Maverick remained each other’s wingman. But Iceman became an admiral in charge of the Pacific Fleet, while Maverick never achieved a rank higher than Captain. It seems that Maverick, ever the rebel, needed Iceman’s help to stay in the Navy.
MOVIES
