College Sports

2024 UNC target put on ‘memorable display’ during June second live period

By Alec Lasley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j8Lbf_0gNdRAdo00

Hubert Davis hasn’t been very active with class of 2024 prospects but one recent point guard who received an offer from the Tar Heels continues his breakout spring and summer.

2024 five-star guard Tre Johnson has been arguably the top player in the class through the early parts of the summer evaluation periods and he continued his stellar play this past weekend.

247Sports national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi was at the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Showcase over the weekend and came away even more impressed with the 6-foot-5 Johnson than he was before.

“We are a few years deep into these scholastic evaluation periods and Johnson put on as memorable of a display as I have seen at any of them. The 6-foot-5 rising junior is thin and has a baby face but don’t let that fool you because he is 100% a killer on the floor. He is arguably the best jump shooter in the country, has impeccable footwork, plays with intensity, and has a deep bag of moves on the offensive end. He’s getting much bouncier and is turning into a real competitor on the defensive end. He’s ranked No. 3 nationally in 2024 and showed why all weekend long by dominating one high level matchup after another. His father played a season at Baylor and he’s been campus there, Texas and UCLA. Auburn, Duke, Kentucky, LSU, North Carolina all offered in the past two weeks.”

Johnson is a standout at Dallas Lake Highlands (Tx.) and ranked the No. 3 player in the class of 2024 by 247Sports .

However small it is, Johnson does have a family connection to Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels. Johnson’s dad played one season at Baylor in college and crossed paths with the UNC head coach when Davis played for the Dallas Mavericks.

Johnson holds offers from Baylor, UNC, Duke, Kansas, Illinois, Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Texas, Tennessee and Oklahoma State among others.

Johnson is one of just four class of 2024 prospects who holds an offer from North Carolina.

