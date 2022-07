Click here to read the full article. Bill Kramer has begun his new position as chief executive officer of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, Variety has confirmed. In addition, Christine Simmons is out as the chief operating officer of the Academy, effective Friday. Simmons, who first joined the Academy in 2018, was the first COO for the organization since the resignation of Ric Robertson in 2013. The Academy did not specify why she left, but confirmed she is no longer with the organization. No successor for the position has yet been named. Kramer, who will assume all responsibilities as...

BUSINESS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO