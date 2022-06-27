ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Keeping pets safe in the summer heat

By Dal Cannady
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Most parents wouldn’t imagine leaving their kids inside the car on these hot summer days. But one K-9 handler urges pet owners to think the same way about their animals. It’s parked,...

Rescue Me Friday: Kittens

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s Rescue Me Friday when we check in with what’s happening with local pet adoptions. Nina Schulze, from the Humane Society of Greater Savannah, brought a few guests Friday.
SAVANNAH, GA
Mixing up peach fudge

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Making a sweet treat for your summer at Georgia Peach World. Of course, they’ve got fresh peaches all the time. They also have some other treats. Maybe you’d like to try some peach cider. We’re not making that today, but this is a special treat that has one key ingredient that of course is specific to Georgia.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
Eat it & Like it

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Independence Day weekend kicks off tomorrow and if your not planning a cookout at home, Savannah has a variety of restaurants that you can try. Joining us on Morning Break to tell you the best spot to check out this weekend was Eat it & Like it’s Jesse Blanco.
SAVANNAH, GA
Tips on how to stay safe while using fireworks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - July 4th and fireworks go hand in hand, but sometimes the holiday festivities can turn to a trip to the ER if you’re not careful. “No drugs or alcohol while doing fireworks. That’s where we see the biggest injuries, burns are the biggest injuries we see. Space between setting off your fireworks and getting away from your fireworks. They actually recommend 35 feet to 150 feet, which is like six to 10 to 15 people away from the fireworks. So when you light them off you need to get out quick and people around you need to be away from the area where you’re doing fireworks,” Dr. Susan Quinty said.
SAVANNAH, GA
Pandemic pet surrenders increasing as cost of living rises

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Rising costs are hitting families hard and now that financial strain is causing them to make tough decisions, like getting rid of the their pets. This is a last resort for the pet owners. They try to get them with friends and family or a rescue first, but they are seeing an increase here at the Chatham County Animal Control and they are almost at capacity.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
What to do this weekend in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Independence Day is Monday, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait until then to have a good time. Savannah has plenty to offer in terms of exciting events happening in the city this weekend. Here’s a list of 10 things to get the fun started. If you’re looking for Fourth […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Cooking with 920 Cattle Company

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fourth of July is only four days away! If you plan on firing up the grill this weekend we want to help you plan your menu. 920 Cattle Company, a local, family owned butcher joined us on Morning Break with some great ideas for what you can grill this Fourth of July.
SAVANNAH, GA
Twin brothers in Statesboro want to bring change to foster care

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Twin brothers living in Statesboro have now walked in three states to call attention to what they say is a broken system for helping children without families. They hope they can call attention to the issue and get states to make changes. The Woods brothers say...
STATESBORO, GA
Annual back to school supply drive begins in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One annual school supply drive in Bulloch County officially starts tomorrow. Some of us may still be in summer mode, but others are focusing on Back To School. The cost of supplies can stress out parents and teachers. One local non-profit group hopes to help. Prevent...
STATESBORO, GA
New test available to detect esophageal cancer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new medical test is making its way to some doctors’ offices. The test is mean to detect esophageal cancer, which doctors say is on the rise. The new test is called EsoGuard. It takes no more than two minutes and it can be done right in your doctor’s office.
SAVANNAH, GA
All you can eat Savannah: Buffets in the city

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Sometimes what you really want in life is a good old fashioned buffet. But where can you find one of those near Savannah? Here’s a list of some buffets to try out around the city. The Pirates’ House If you want a meal and an experience, head on over to The […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Where to watch fireworks this Fourth of July

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – July 4 is on its way. Have you planned out where you’re going to watch fireworks? If not, here’s a list of places you can go to near and in Savannah to celebrate. Savannah When: Monday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m. Where: Savannah’s Waterfront (downtown on River Street) Price: Free to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Greater Savannah Humane Society truck stolen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Greater Savannah Humane Society truck was driven off their property Wednesday morning. Humane Society leaders say it was a coordinated, planned theft by several people and that it only took about six minutes. “It was obviously a planned theft. People don’t ride bikes in this...
SAVANNAH, GA
Mill Creek park annual Firecracker Festival returns

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County’s Recreation Department is planning for thousands and thousands of people to come out and enjoy July 3 and 4. Mill Creek park will host the annual Firecracker Festival. In addition to live music on the stage, they’ll have their traditional games like frog...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
America's Second Harvest hosts food distribution in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Chatham County residents struggling with food received some much-needed help Tuesday. The need is increasing because of rising prices for everyday necessities. The line of cars at Memorial Stadium was not there to come to watch a football game. Instead, it was to be one of...
SAVANNAH, GA
Fourth of July events in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Independence Day is right around the corner. Here are some events happening in Savannah that can help you get into the holiday spirit. Adelaide’s Backyard BBQ When: Friday, July 1 at 11 a.m. to Monday, July 4 at 11 p.m. Where: Peregrin Price: No price is listed on the event page […]
SAVANNAH, GA

