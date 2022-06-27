ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, WA

REMINDER: Fireworks are illegal within the City of Des Moines

Waterland Blog
 3 days ago
South King Fire & Rescue wants to remind all residents that fireworks are illegal within the City of Des Moines, WA.

If you are caught setting off fireworks in the City of Des Moines, you will be issued a ticket for $503.00 per City Ordinance.

South King Fire is also offering yard signs with the graphic included above for free – read below to find out how you can get one.

And don’t fret – Destination Des Moines will be presenting ‘Fireworks Over Des Moines’ from the fishing pier on the 4th, starting at 10:30 p.m. – more info here.

“After the tragic reminder earlier this week of how dangerous fireworks can be, we are taking steps to increase the community’s voice surrounding the new Fireworks Ordinance where they are now illegal in all of unincorporated King County.

“Fireworks have been illegal in Federal Way and Des Moines for a long time.

“We worked in partnership with the King County Fire Chiefs Association and various other fire agencies to create a yard sign that shows your support in protecting our community from unnecessary harm caused by fireworks.

“There are a very limited number of signs at our local fire stations that are free for you to pick up. One sign, and sign stake to hold it, per community member. Once we run out then we are out for this year. The sign is for you to keep for years to come.

“Help get the message out “Respect your neighbors, Respect the Ban, Fireworks are Illegal in This Area.”

“You can pick one up at Station 61, 62, 63, 64, 66, or 67 during normal business hours of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Here’s more info from Des Moines Police:

“No Exceptions.

“To report Fireworks call the non emergency dispatch number at 206-878-2121.

“FIRE DANGER IS HIGH with all the hot weather, be safe.

“Please obey the law and do not set off Fireworks in the City of Des Moines.”

