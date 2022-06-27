ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local discount cards coming for veterans in Wall Township

By Corey Rothauser
WALL TOWNSHIP — Starting Monday, Veterans living in Wall Township will get access to a discount card with benefits from 25 local businesses.

To get their card, veterans can call the Wall Youth Center & Community Services at 732-681-1375 or show up for the next Veterans Coffee Breakfast on July 14th at 10:00 AM in the Wall Municipal Complex.

The benefits included on the card will last indefinitely. According to the Wall Youth Center & Community Services, they will actively look for more businesses to offer veteran discounts.

Businesses interested in providing discounts to veterans are encouraged to reach out to Wall Youth Center & Community Services as well.

What veterans get with the discount card:

Attillios of Wall, located at 1825 Highway 35 South: 20 percent off

Chocolate Carousel, located at 2510 Belmar Blvd: 10 percent off

Valente’s Deli, located at 2100 Belmar Blvd: 10 percent off

Jersey Mikes, located at 2627 Rt. 70 Manasquan: 20 percent off

Rosa’s Kitchen located at 5015 Highway 34: 20 percent off

Manhattan Bagel, located at 1933 Highway 35: 20 percent off

Coal House, located at 2100 Highway 35 Sea Girt Square: 15 percent off

Wall IHOP, located off Highway 35: 20 percent off

Local Urban Kitchen, located at 1985 Highway 34: 20 percent off.

Cinnaholic, located at 2100 Highway 35 Unit 12: 10 percent off

Pet Supplies Plus, located at 1825 Highway 35, next to Target: free animal self-wash once per week.

Foodtown of Sea Girt, located at the Sea Girt Shopping Mall 2204 Highway 35: 5 percent off every Thursday.

Pasquales Pizzeria, located at 2601 E. Hurley Pond Rd., In front of the High School: 10 percent off.

Harpoon Willy’s, located at 2655 River Road – Manasquan: 20 percent off the entire bill for Veteran and their Spouse.

Andy’s Pizza, located at 2176 State Rt 35: 15 percent off

Dunkin’, located on 1732 Highway 35, Wall [Next to Five Guys]: 15 percent off.

Corner Bagelry, located at 2175 Highway 35, Sea Girt: 10 percent off.

Recovery Zone, located 1818 Highway 35, Wall: 25 percent off.

OMG Yogurt, located at 2153 Highway 35, Sea Girt: 10 percent off.

Fins, located at Sea Girt, Bradley Beach and Pt. Pleasant: 10 percent off at all locations.

Mattress Firm, located at 1913 Highway 35, Wall: 20 percent off on select mattresses [excludes Stearns & Foster, Sealey, Tempurpedic].

The Joint Chiropractic, located at 1933 Highway 35: Exclusive Military Pricing [thejoint.com/ military] $19 Consultation, Exam & Adjustment.

Hinck’s Turkey Farm, located at 1414 Atlantic Ave, Manasquan: 10 percent off.

Bills Work & Outdoors, located at 2369 Highway 34, Manasquan: 10% off

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

PennLive.com

Inside N.J.’s Himalayan salt cave, where healing is drawing huge crowds

I walked into the odd cave saddled with anxiety and congestion from severe allergies. Less than an hour later, I emerged feeling relaxed and much clearer. The secret? Salt. Nearly 13 tons of the stuff, all of it imported from Pakistan. Since at least the 19th Century, people have used salt — more commonly saltwater immersion — to cure or manage symptoms of migraines, arthritis, and much more. But salt caves are designed to concentrate the healing effects; 45 minutes spent in a Himalayan salt cave (even one built in Central Jersey) can be as effective as 20 hours floating in saltwater.
LIFESTYLE
globalphile.com

What to Do and Where to Eat in Manasquan, NJ

This Monmouth County Borough is where I have been going every year since I was ten months old. It was incorporated in 1887 and named for the Lenni Lenape Indians who were the first settlers of the area. We now have a family cottage there on the boardwalk. There are...
MANASQUAN, NJ
