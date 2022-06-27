NYC seeing ‘dangerous’ wave of subway surfing incidents, MTA and NYPD warn

New York City is seeing a dangerous rise in young people attempting to ride on tops and backs of trains — and officials say social media is partly to blame for the “subway surfing” wave.

The number of incidents involving so-called subway surfers increased by 560% from January to May of this year compared to the same period in 2021, according to MTA statistics.

Speaking to MTA board members on Monday, NYPD Transit Chief Jason Wilcox attributed the dramatic surge in reckless behavior “somewhat” to social media.

“We have seen recent incidents of persons, mostly very young, riding on the top of or on the back of train cars. This is incredibly dangerous,” Wilcox said. “There [is] nothing fun or funny about this type of activity and we will continue to work towards deterring it.”

MTA number-crunchers recorded 449 “subway surfing” incidents between January and May of this year. The same period last year saw 68 incidents and 97 in 2020, officials said.

According to NYPD Transit Chief Jason Wilcox, the rise in the subway surfing trend is “somewhat” due to social media. Twitter

People “subway surfing” on a train going over the Williamsburg Bridge. Twitter

The reckless behavior reached a tipping point in recent weeks — after a 15-year-old “surfer” was left in critical conditions when he hit his head while riding on top of a northbound No. 7 train in the 111th Street station in Queens on June 23.

The boy’s distraught aunt told The Post her nephew was just doing “what kids do.”

The 15-year-old who was injured riding on top of the 7 train in Queens.

The teen was taken to Elmhurst Hospital and underwent two surgeries on Friday because of his injuries, according to his aunt.

“He is not the first young person to be doing this in our system. In fact, we have hundreds of incidents in which this has occurred in the last few months.” NYC Transit President Richard Davey said during Monday’s committee meeting.

“I would implore anyone who is watching this, to tell your friends, to tell your kids: Do not do this,” hecontinued. “Please, please, please, do something else with your time.”

“You’re not only going to potentially injure yourself as this poor young man did, you are delaying trains and you’re putting yourself in harm’s way.”

Another incident at the end of May saw a 12-year-old injured while riding on top of a No. 5 train in The Bronx, Wilcox said.

A video posted on Twitter earlier this month showed a group of about eight people running on top of the cars of a Brooklyn-bound J train as it crossed the Williamsburg Bridge.

The 449 “surfing” incidents recorded so far this year is nearly as many recorded in all of 2019, according to the nonprofit news outlet The City , which first reported the surge.

Overall, two people have died and four been injured while riding outside of trains, the MTA said. One victim in 2020 had to have their foot amputated.