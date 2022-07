This week on The Marty Smith Podcast, Pete Werner stopped by the show to talk about football, the NFL, and growing up in Indiana. While the Hoosier state has its fair share of players on the gridiron, it’s not the place most folks think of when they think about football. Especially those from the state. Instead, they care more about the action on the hardwood, basketball is the state game.

INDIANA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO