ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Australians are more millennial, multilingual and less religious: what the census reveals

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MQpP5_0gNdMwB100
Australian Bureau of Statistics

Census data to be released Tuesday shows Australia changing rapidly before COVID, gaining an extra one million residents from overseas in the past five years, almost all of them in the three years before borders were closed.

For the first time since the question has been asked in the census, more than half of Australia’s residents (51.5%) report being either born overseas or having an overseas-born parent.

More than one quarter of the one million new arrivals have come from India or Nepal.

The census shows so-called millennials (born between 1981 and 1995) are on the cusp of displacing baby boomers as Australia’s dominant generation.

Although the number of baby boomers (born between 1946 and 1965) has changed little, as a proportion of the population boomers have fallen from 25.4% in 2011 to 21.5%. Millennials have climbed from 20.4% to level pegging at 21.5%.

The changes are reflected in the answer to the question about religion, the only non-compulsory question in the census. Almost 40% of the population identified as having no religion, up from 30% in 2016, and 22% in 2011.

Read more: How well off you are depends on who you are. Comparing the lives of Australia's Millennials, Gen-Xers and Baby Boomers

Whereas 47% of millennials identify as having no religion, only 31% of boomers fail to identify with a faith. Nearly 60% of boomers are Christian, compared to 30% of millennials.

The share of the population identifying as Christian has slipped from 52% to 44%. Other religions are growing, but remain small by comparison. Hinduism climbed from 1.9% of the population in 2016 to 2.7%. Islam climbed from 2.6% to 3.2%.

The five-yearly snapshot

Conducted every five years since 1961, and before that less often from 1911, and asking questions of every Australian household, the census provides information about the ways society is changing that couldn’t be obtained in any other way.

In the past five years the number of people who use a language other than English at home has climbed 792,000 to more than 5.6 million. 852,000 Australian residents identify as not speaking English well or at all.

Mandarin remains the most common language other than English used at home, used by 685,300 people, followed by Arabic with 367,200 people.

The real value is in the detail

The real value of the census is in the locational details. The information released on Tuesday will identify locations with any characteristic that needs particular services, such as the areas with more people who identify as not speaking English well or at all. It will also show which parts of Australia are growing in population and which parts are shrinking.

The broad-brush information released on Monday showed the number of single-parent families had climbed past one million. The information released on Tuesday will identify the suburbs and towns in which they live.

The information released on Monday showed the overall proportion of Australians owning their homes was little changed. The information released on Tuesday will report those proportions by age group and city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQGyH_0gNdMwB100
The thank you message for the 2021 census. ABS

New questions

Two new separate questions in the 2021 census ask about service in defence forces and long-term health conditions.

One quarter of veterans are aged 65-74, reflecting conscription during the Vietnam War.

More than two million Australians suffer long-term mental health conditions; more than two million suffer arthritis; and more than two million suffer asthma.

Tuesday’s figures will offer more detail on the locations of sufferers and details such as their income and occupations, as well as details such as whether those who’ve served in defence were conscripts, serving in Vietnam.

Saved from the axe

Seven years ago the Australian Bureau of Statistics tried to axe the five-yearly census, making it 10-yearly – as in the United Kingdom and the United States – to save money.

The outcry from planners and researchers who relied on the census resulted in the bureau being given an extra A$250 million to ensure it continued.

Tuesday’s is the first of three census data releases. In October, the bureau will release information about education and employment and travel to work.

Early next year it will release location-specific socio-economic information and estimates of homelessness.

Read more: 'No religion' is Australia's second-largest religious group – and it's having a profound effect on our laws

Peter Martin does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

We need to brace for a tsunami of long COVID. But we're not quite sure the best way to treat it

Australia’s Omicron wave earlier this year was much larger than we thought, recent research has confirmed. We also heard Health Minister Mark Butler acknowledge Australia can expect a “very big wave” of people with long COVID over the next few years. Doctors and researchers have been warning about the growing threat of long COVID, as restrictions ease and case numbers climb. So we need to take an urgent look at how we manage and treat it. Read more: We calculated the impact of 'long COVID' as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Triple vaccination seems to reduce the chance of long COVID – but we still need to prepare for a jump in cases

COVID might be the largest mass casualty event in Australian history. And with one in 20 people with COVID still experiencing symptoms three months later, long COVID might even become Australia’s most significant cause of longer-term disability. Around eight million Australians are estimated to have been infected with COVID during the pandemic, so a prevalence of 5% means 400,000 people could have long COVID. With more than 30,000 new cases of COVID detected each day in Australia, long COVID is becoming increasingly common. We’ve known for some time that getting vaccinated reduces your chance of long COVID. Now new data...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Friday essay: if growing US-China rivalry leads to 'the worst war ever', what should Australia do?

Should Australia join the United States in a war against China to prevent China taking the US’s place as the dominant power in East Asia? Until a few years ago the question would have seemed merely hypothetical, but not anymore. Senior figures in the Morrison government quite explicitly acknowledged that the escalating strategic rivalry between the US and China could lead to war, and their Labor successors do not seem to disagree. That is surely correct. Neither Washington nor Beijing want war but both seem willing to accept it rather than abandon their primary objectives. There can be no...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Is Australia in the firing line of a new Chinese campaign against the US?

How can Australia navigate the tough and dangerous strategic environment in Asia today with America and China competing to be the leading regional power? The consensus in Canberra – on both sides of politics – is that we should stick as close as we can to America, in the hope it will win the contest. But the choice is not that simple. We can see why when we look at a couple of incidents on the same day in late May. In two widely separated locations, Chinese fighters intercepted maritime patrol aircraft – Australian and Canadian respectively – in...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennials#Census Data#Boomers#Australians#Christian
TheConversationAU

Yet again, the census shows women are doing more housework. Now is the time to invest in interventions

The Australian Census numbers have been released, showing women typically do many more hours of unpaid housework per week compared to men. It’s not a new development. In 2016, the “typical” Australian man spent less than five hours a week on domestic work, while the “typical” Australian woman spent between five and 14 hours a week on domestic work. Before that, the 2006 census showed, again, that more of the domestic workload is shouldered by women. So, in the 15 years since the Australian Census started collecting unpaid housework time, women are shown to do more than men. Every. Single. Time. What...
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

Inflation-busting NY couple with nine children who own their own home and have zero debt spend just $364 a month by growing their own vegetables, buying in bulk and shopping with restaurant supply stores

A frugal couple with nine children who own their home in upstate New York, have zero debt and spend just $364 a month, say they're coping with the nation's record-high inflation by doing what they've always done: not spending money. The Shillito family of Burnt Hill, New York, grow fruits...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Homeless
Country
Australia
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The American City Where Homes Are Selling Fastest

The housing market has exploded over the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P Case-Shiller Index, home prices have moved up by 20% a month year over year for most months so far in 2022. Much of the increase has been due to low mortgage rates. The rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage […]
RALEIGH, NC
TheConversationAU

A $400-a-week shortfall: people in their 40s face a bleak retirement on KiwiSaver's current trajectory

Cost of living is – and should be – on everyone’s mind. But how we are managing increasing costs could impact us well into retirement. As cost-of-living pressures continue to increase with record inflation and rising interest rates for mortgages, increasing numbers of New Zealanders are withdrawing money from their KiwiSaver accounts to survive. According to last September’s Financial Market Authority’s KiwiSaver Annual Report, financial hardship withdrawals were up 42.8% from 2020. For New Zealanders struggling to survive in 2022, saving for retirement is likely far from their minds. It is also these New Zealanders for whom safeguarding retirement savings is arguably...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Americans Are Flocking

With the pandemic facilitating remote work and allowing more Americans to move to places away from their jobs, some are taking the opportunity to move to more desired areas, be it for warmer weather or more affordable housing markets and cost of living. With rising inflation and other challenges Americans are flocking to cities that […]
REAL ESTATE
TheConversationAU

Some see NZ's invite to the NATO summit as a reward for a shift in foreign policy, but that's far from accurate

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s acceptance of an invitation to speak at this week’s NATO leaders’ summit in Madrid has fuelled a narrative that New Zealand’s independent foreign policy is falling victim to a new Cold War. According to this view, Ardern’s participation is a reward for recently aligning New Zealand’s foreign policy more closely with the US and its allies against Russia and, to a lesser extent, China. This narrative claims this shift has been exemplified by sanctions against Putin’s Russia, humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine and public questioning of China’s growing involvement in the Pacific. These developments purportedly show American...
POLITICS
Fortune

It looks a lot like a housing bubble. How your local housing market compares to 2007, as told by 4 interactive charts

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Never again. That was the sentiment held among legislators as they rallied to pass the Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act in 2010. The goal was to outlaw the subprime mortgages that fueled the ’00s housing bubble—which saw U.S. home prices soar 84% between January 2000 and June 2006—and ultimately pushed the country into the deepest recession since the Great Depression.
REAL ESTATE
TheConversationAU

Schools will now be required to support well-being, but the standards aren't clear on what that means

New Child Safe Standards come into effect in Victoria this Friday, July 1. The set of 11 standards builds on the original seven. One significant change was made with little fanfare: well-being was included alongside safety as a key responsibility of organisations working with children and young people. This change acknowledges growing community expectations and the shift toward a wellness-focused culture. Well-being is often discussed as self-evident. Indeed, the new standards themselves do not provide a clear definition of well-being. Nor are they clear about associated expectations of what good practice looks like in schools and other educational settings....
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

VIDEO: Health Minister Mark Butler's audit of Australia's COVID vaccine supplies

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and Emma Larouche, from the University of Canberra’s Media and Communications team discuss the week in politics. They canvass the crossbenchers’ stoush with the Prime Minister over staff, which is in a holding pattern while Anthony Albanese is overseas. In Europe, Albanese has joined NATO leaders in calling out China’s behaviour and received blowback from Beijing in return. Has the reset in China-Australia relations come to an end before it really began? Meanwhile Health Minister Mark Butler has announced an inquiry into Australia’s stocks of COVID vaccines and anti-viral drugs, and purchasing plans. We don’t hear so much about the pandemic these days but deaths remain high. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy