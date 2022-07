The Hopkinton Water Department recently published the excellent Annual Water Quality Report (available at bit.ly/HopWater2021) for the year 2021. Substances such as asbestos, nitrate, tetrachloroethylene, PFAS6 and others are reported as detected and their effect on our water quality is noted. (The Water Department is currently working to filter PFAS from Well 6.) This yearly report is of municipal water supply, of course; homeowners’ well water is not (and cannot be) included.

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO