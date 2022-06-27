ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Research shows tropical cyclones have decreased alongside human-caused global warming – but don't celebrate yet

By Savin Chand, Senior Lecturer, Applied Mathematics and Statistics, Federation University Australia
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19XWV1_0gNdM42O00
Shutterstock

The annual number of tropical cyclones forming globally decreased by about 13% during the 20th century compared to the 19th, according to research published today in Nature Climate Change.

Tropical cyclones are massive low-pressure systems that form in tropical waters when the underlying environmental conditions are right. These conditions include (but aren’t limited to) sea surface temperature, and variables such as vertical wind shear, which refers to changes in wind speed and direction with altitude.

Tropical cyclones can cause a lot of damage. They often bring extreme rainfall, intense winds and coastal hazards including erosion, destructive waves, storm surges and estuary flooding.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s latest report detailed how human emissions have warmed tropical oceans above pre-industrial levels, with most warming happening since around the middle of the 20th century. Such changes in sea surface temperature are expected to intensify storms.

At the same time, global warming over the 20th century led to a weakening of the underlying atmospheric conditions that affect tropical cyclone formation. And our research now provides evidence for a decrease in the frequency of tropical cyclones coinciding with a rise in human-induced global warming.

Reckoning with a limited satellite record

To figure out whether cyclone frequency has increased or decreased over time, we need a reliable record of cyclones. But establishing this historical context is challenging.

Before the introduction of geostationary weather satellites in the 1960s (which stay stationary in respect to the rotating Earth), records were prone to discontinuity and sampling issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OBCrx_0gNdM42O00
Beaches at Bowen, Queensland, were photographed while being hit by a cyclone in 1903. Wikimedia

And although observations improved during the satellite era, changes in satellite technologies and monitoring throughout the first few decades imply global records only became consistently reliable around the 1990s.

So we have a relatively short post-satellite tropical cyclone record. And longer-term weather trends based on a short record can be obscured by natural climate variability. This has led to conflicting assessments of tropical cyclone trends.

Read more: Homes can be better prepared for cyclones. But first we must convince the owners

Declining global and regional trends

To work around the limits of the tropical cyclone record, our team used the Twentieth Century Reanalysis dataset to reconstruct cyclone numbers to as far back as 1850. This reanalysis project uses detailed metrics to paint a picture of global atmospheric weather conditions since before the use of satellites.

Drawing on a link to the observed weakening of two major atmospheric circulations in the tropics – the Walker and Hadley circulations – our reconstructed record reveals a decrease in the annual number of tropical cyclones since 1850, at both a global and regional scale.

Specifically, the number of storms each year went down by about 13% in the 20th century, compared to the period between 1850 and 1900.

For most tropical cyclone basins (regions where they occur more regularly), including Australia, the decline has accelerated since the 1950s. Importantly, this is when human-induced warming also accelerated.

The only exception to the trend is the North Atlantic basin, where the number of tropical cyclones has increased in recent decades. This may be because the basin is recovering from a decline in numbers during the late 20th century due to aerosol impacts.

But despite this, the annual number of tropical cyclones here is still lower than in pre-industrial times.

It’s a good thing, right?

While our research didn’t look at cyclone activity in the 21st century, our findings complement other studies , which have predicted tropical cyclone frequency will decrease due to global warming.

It may initially seem like good news fewer cyclones are forming now compared to the second half of the 19th century. But it should be noted frequency is only one aspect of risk associated with tropical cyclones.

The geographical distribution of tropical cyclones is shifting. And they’ve been getting more intense in recent decades. In some parts of the world they’re moving closer to coastal areas with growing populations and developments.

These changes – coupled with increasing rain associated with tropical cyclones, and a trend towards hurricanes lasting longer after making landfall – could point to a future where cyclones cause unprecedented damage in tropical regions.

Then again, these other factors weren’t assessed in our study. So we can’t currently make any certain statements regarding future risk.

Moving forward, we hope improvements in climate modelling and data will help us identify how human-induced climate change has affected other metrics, such as cyclone intensity and landfalling activity.

Read more: FactCheck: is global warming intensifying cyclones in the Pacific?

Savin Chand receives funding from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology and CSIRO through the Earth Systems and Climate Change Hub of the Australian Government’s National Environmental Science Program (NESP).

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 10

TSmith
3d ago

The only thing More Ridiculous than Believing Humans can Cause Climate Change is Believing Humans can Stop Climate Change. On a Planet that's Climate has been Changing for 4.5 Billion years. The Real Environmental Climate Change Wacko's are the people who Believe that the Climate Shouldn't be Changing. Adapt or become Extinct. It's called Evolution and has been happening ever since the first organisms inhabited the Earth. Some 3 Billion years ago. 99% of all the creatures that have ever lived on Earth are now Extinct. Humans hold No special exemption from that Fate. The Earth will still be around supporting life. Long after the memory of humans has been lost to time. Stop being played by the Climate Change Relegion leaders. Who don't fear their own political hyperbole and refuse to live by the same rules and ideals they expect of their Acolytes. Anthropomorphic Climate Change is a Hoax.

Reply(1)
6
commonsense
3d ago

Perhaps because there is no such thing as man made global warming. Pseudoscience

Reply(1)
12
Related
Daily Mail

The 'Great Dying' that wiped 90% of life on Earth 252 million years ago was followed by 'a dramatic rebirth of life' where animals evolved to be faster and smarter, study reveals

The Great Dying, Earth's largest-ever mass extinction, wiped out 90 percent of life on Earth 250 million years ago, but this devastating period was followed by 'a dramatic rebirth of life' where animals evolved to be faster and smarter than their dead ancestors, according to a new study. A team...
WILDLIFE
CBS Miami

Tracking the Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone Two forms

MIAMI – It is getting active in the tropics with three areas that are being tracked for possible development. Invest 94-L is now Potential Tropical Cyclone Two and it is approaching the southern Windward Islands with a high chance of formation.Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada are under a Tropical Storm Warning.Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is expected to reach the Windward Islands by Tuesday night, and then continue on a westward track across the southern Caribbean Sea Wednesday through Friday.There is a good chance that this potential tropical cyclone could become Tropical Storm Bonnie prior to reaching the Windward Islands.CBS4 Meteorologist Dave...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Cyclones#Oceans
AOL Corp

661 pounds, 13 feet long and a mouth 'the size of a banana': The largest freshwater fish ever caught

A fisherman in northern Cambodia hooked what researchers say is the world’s largest freshwater fish — a giant stingray that scientists know relatively little about. The fisherman, 42, caught the 661-pound fish — which measured about 13 feet in length — near a remote island on the Mekong River in the Stung Treng area. A team of scientists from the Wonders of Mekong research project helped tag, measure and weigh the ray before it was released back into the river. The research group believes it was healthy when released and expects it to survive.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Andrei Tapalaga

Massive "Crater to Hell" Expanding in Russia

Photo of Russia's Batagaika Crater located in Siberia@AssaadRazzouk/Twitter. A crater located in the heart of Siberia has been seeing a quick expansion in the past few years, over 30 meters per year, and is now reaching a point where geologists are worried.
The US Sun

What was the biggest earthquake in history?

EARTHQUAKES occur when there is a movement within the earth's crust or volcanic action. While some earthquakes are mild and cause minor damage, some are catastrophic. Each year, there are thousands of earthquakes. Some of the largest ones ever recorded happened during the 1950s and 2010s. The biggest earthquake in...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Three storm systems active in Atlantic with stronger tropical depression likely this week

Three storm systems are active in the Atlantic Ocean with one tropical wave likely to strengthen into a depression in the coming days.The storm could reach the Windward Islands in the West Indies or move across the southern Caribbean Sea, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, Florida reported on Monday.By Tuesday, localized heavy rains are possible over the Windward Islands and along the northeastern coast of Venezuela.The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is sending one of its specially-equipped “hurricane hunter” aircrafts to investigate the weather system on Monday. Two other storm systems are being monitored in...
ENVIRONMENT
AOL Corp

Florida braces for the arrival of Alex as National Hurricane Center issues Tropical Storm Watch

The remnants of Hurricane Agatha have reformed over the Gulf of Mexico and will likely strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday. "A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the west coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Middle of Longboat Key and for the east coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Volusia/Brevard County line, including Lake Okeechobee," the National Hurricane Center said in a 4 p.m. bulletin. "A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for all of the Florida Keys, including the Dry Tortugas and Florida Bay."
FLORIDA STATE
pawmypets.com

World’s Biggest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Mesmerizing

Turtles are magnificent creatures. This one found by tourists on the coastline is the biggest sea turtle on the planet. This leatherback turtle emerged from the water and resting in the sand, just to return to the sea. These turtles are the largest of all types, and it is a...
ANIMALS
sciencealert.com

Astronomers in China Claim Possible Detection of 'Extraterrestrial Civilizations'

China is claiming that its enormous "Sky Eye" telescope may have picked up trace signals from a distant alien civilization, according to a recently posted and subsequently deleted report by Chinese scientists. Astronomers at Beijing Normal University have discovered "several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside...
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy