Sheetz lowers gas prices to $3.99 until July 4th

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Sheetz announced an initiative Monday to “lower the pain at the pump” with a huge gas price reduction nationwide.

According to a media release, effective immediately, Sheetz , will reduce the price of fuel to $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88 and $3.49 a gallon for E85.

Sheetz prices in Dallas

Sheetz prices in Scranton

Unleaded 88 is for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs, and Flex Fuel Vehicles. E85 contains more ethanol (51%-83%) and is not compatible with all vehicles.

Mechanics tell Eyewitness News if your car is not compatible with 88 or E85 you should not use it just because it’s cheaper, it can damage your car and you will be paying more in the long run at the mechanic.

Sheetz states this is a limited-time offer that will be available through the July 4th holiday travel season.

