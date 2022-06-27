ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Drones and DNA tracking: we show how these high-tech tools are helping nature heal

By Martin Breed, Senior Lecturer in Biology, Flinders University, Suzanne Mavoa, The University of Melbourne, Jake M Robinson, Ecologist and Researcher, Flinders University, Peter Harrison, Lecturer in Forest Adaptation and Restoration Genetics, University of Tasmania, Jakki Mohr, Professor of Marketing & Innovation, The University of Montana
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Zabs_0gNdLrnb00
Gontran Isnard/Unsplash , CC BY

Technology has undoubtedly contributed to global biodiversity loss and ecosystem degradation.

Where forests once stood, artificial lights now illuminate vast urban jungles. Where animals once roamed, huge factories now churn out microchips, computers, and cars. But now, we can also leverage technology to help repair our precious ecosystems.

Here, we discuss our two new research papers published today. They show how drones and genomics (the same technology used to identify COVID strains) can help protect and restore nature.

One paper demonstrates that drones can help safeguard biodiversity and monitor ecosystem restoration activities. They can also help us understand how impacts in one ecosystem may affect another.

Genomics can help identify populations that may be vulnerable to future climate change, and monitor elusive animals such as platypuses, lynx, and newts. Yet, our other paper found ecologists without genomics expertise thought the technology still needed to be tried and tested.

Remote sensing with drones

Drones are an increasingly common sight in, for instance, urban parks and weddings. Farmers also use them to assess crop health , and engineers use them to detect damage to bridges and wind turbines.

Drone technology has rapidly advanced over the last decade. Advancements include obstacle avoidance, enhanced flight times, high-definition cameras, and the ability to carry heavier payloads.

Read more: Five of the world's tiniest robots

But can drones help repair damaged ecosystems? We reviewed the scientific literature from various environmental sectors to explore the existing and emerging uses of drones in restoring degraded ecosystems. The answer, we found, is a resounding “yes”.

We found drones can help map vegetation and collect water, soil, and grassland samples. They can also monitor plant health and wildlife population dynamics. This is essential for understanding whether a restoration intervention is working.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PVjKa_0gNdLrnb00
Some drones can help extinguish fires in the wild. Shutterstock

In Australia, for instance, drones have helped researchers identify the habitat requirements for marsupials such as the spotted-tailed quoll and the eastern bettong. Thanks to having the drone’s birds-eye view, researchers and practitioners are gaining a better understanding of what vegetation to restore as well as new approaches to monitor the return of critical habitat.

Famously, drones have recently been used to plant trees by dropping “seed bombs” to help restore forests . While drone-based tree planting has potential, it still requires more research as the survival rate of seedlings is currently poor.

Some researchers have even developed bushfire-fighting drones to protect sensitive ecosystems. This is where one drone detects fire using thermal technology, and another puts it out by dropping fire-extinguishing balls. But controlled wildfires can sometimes be vital to ecosystem restoration, so we can also use drones to drop tiny fireballs, too.

Read more: Heat-detecting drones are a cheaper, more efficient way to find koalas

However, there are many pitfalls to consider when using drones. In the wrong hands, drones can be a nuisance and harm wildlife.

Studies have shown flying too close to animals, such as birds and bears can impact their physiology . For example, a 2015 study showed drones flying too close to American black bears caused their heart rates to rise – even for one bear deep in hibernation.

Drone pilots should acquire appropriate licences and follow strict protocols when flying them in sensitive habitats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07as8a_0gNdLrnb00
A study found black bears became stressed when drones flew too close. Shutterstock

Genomics: valuable, yet misunderstood

Genomics is a toolkit jam-packed full of innovative ways of looking at DNA, the blueprint of life on Earth. When scientists talk about genomics, they usually refer to modern DNA sequencing technologies or the analysis of vast collections of DNA.

But despite the potential for genomics to improve ecosystem restoration , our recent study showed restoration scholars without genomics experience were concerned genomics was over-hyped.

We interviewed leading experts in different ecology disciplines and found many called for case studies to demonstrate the benefits of genomics in restoration.

But surprisingly, we found restoration genomics literature included over 70 restoration genomics studies, many of which used environmental DNA to monitor ecosystem health. So, plenty of case studies already exist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0frYEI_0gNdLrnb00
Genomics can help choose which seeds of red ironbark trees can withstand the changing climate. John Tann/Wikimedia , CC BY-SA

In ecosystem restoration, the two most common genomics applications are population genomics and environmental DNA.

Population genomics studies small differences in an organism’s genome to answer questions such as how much genetic variation exists in a population, how related individuals are, or how landscapes change migration patterns.

Linking changes in DNA sequences to historical climates has become central to modern-day nature conservation and restoration. It allows us to understand how resilient animals, plants and microbes are to future climates .

For example, we have used this approach to select robust tree seeds, such as red ironbark ( Eucalyptus tricarpa ), for woodland restoration plantings across southeast Australia . Using genomics to select the most resilient seeds gives the trees the best chance of surviving in a changing climate.

Read more: We've unveiled the waratah's genetic secrets, helping preserve this Australian icon for the future

Scientists can also gain insights into ecosystems and monitor elusive species using the DNA organisms leave behind in environments, such as soil or water.

This environmental DNA data can help track the presence of species — invasive, endangered, or cryptic — and help measure community health and diversity. This includes pollinators such as bees , other animals and plants and our invisible friends, the microbes .

For instance, in the United Kingdom, ecologists currently use environmental DNA to detect the presence of vulnerable amphibians, such as great crested newts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QS8O8_0gNdLrnb00
Great crested newt populations are declining. Shutterstock

Where to from here?

Greater uptake of remote sensing and genomics in restoration has clear potential to help improve the monumental task of restoring our degraded ecosystems. Our papers outline ways for restoration ecologists to integrate drones and genomics into their toolboxes.

Given humans have caused substantial degradation to global ecosystems, it makes sense to use the technologies now available to restore wildlife and prevent additional biodiversity loss.

Jake M Robinson is affiliated with Flinders University in South Australia and the University of Sheffield in the UK.

Jakki Mohr receives funding from the U.S. National Science Foundation.

Martin Breed receives funding from the Australian Research Council.

Peter Harrison receives funding from the Tasmanian Government.

suzanne.mavoa@unimelb.edu.au previously received funding from University of Melbourne and the Australian National Health and Medical Research Council.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

So this is how it feels when the robots come for your job: what GitHub's Copilot 'AI assistant' means for coders

I love writing code to make things: apps, websites, charts, even music. It’s a skill I’ve worked hard at for more than 20 years. So I must confess last week’s news about the release of a new “AI assistant” coding helper called GitHub Copilot gave me complicated feelings. Copilot, which spits out code to order based on “plain English” descriptions, is a remarkable tool. But is it about to put coders like me out of a job? Trained on billions of lines of human code GitHub (now owned by Microsoft) is a collaboration platform and social network for coders. You can think of it as ...
SOFTWARE
TheConversationAU

Australia just flew its own 'vomit comet'. It's a big deal for zero-gravity space research

Last Saturday, a two-seater SIAI-Marchetti S.211 jet took off from Essendon Fields Airport in Melbourne with an expert aerobatic pilot at the controls and a case full of scientific experiments in the passenger seat. Pilot Steve Gale took the jet on Australia’s first commercial “parabolic flight”, in which the plane flies along the path of a freely falling object, creating a short period of weightlessness for everyone and everything inside. Parabolic flights are often a test run for the zero-gravity conditions of space. This one was operated by Australian space company Beings Systems, which plans to run regular commercial flights in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationAU

We need to brace for a tsunami of long COVID. But we're not quite sure the best way to treat it

Australia’s Omicron wave earlier this year was much larger than we thought, recent research has confirmed. We also heard Health Minister Mark Butler acknowledge Australia can expect a “very big wave” of people with long COVID over the next few years. Doctors and researchers have been warning about the growing threat of long COVID, as restrictions ease and case numbers climb. So we need to take an urgent look at how we manage and treat it. Read more: We calculated the impact of 'long COVID' as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Triple vaccination seems to reduce the chance of long COVID – but we still need to prepare for a jump in cases

COVID might be the largest mass casualty event in Australian history. And with one in 20 people with COVID still experiencing symptoms three months later, long COVID might even become Australia’s most significant cause of longer-term disability. Around eight million Australians are estimated to have been infected with COVID during the pandemic, so a prevalence of 5% means 400,000 people could have long COVID. With more than 30,000 new cases of COVID detected each day in Australia, long COVID is becoming increasingly common. We’ve known for some time that getting vaccinated reduces your chance of long COVID. Now new data...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Dna Sequences#Dna Sequencing#Environmental Dna
TheConversationAU

A $400-a-week shortfall: people in their 40s face a bleak retirement on KiwiSaver's current trajectory

Cost of living is – and should be – on everyone’s mind. But how we are managing increasing costs could impact us well into retirement. As cost-of-living pressures continue to increase with record inflation and rising interest rates for mortgages, increasing numbers of New Zealanders are withdrawing money from their KiwiSaver accounts to survive. According to last September’s Financial Market Authority’s KiwiSaver Annual Report, financial hardship withdrawals were up 42.8% from 2020. For New Zealanders struggling to survive in 2022, saving for retirement is likely far from their minds. It is also these New Zealanders for whom safeguarding retirement savings is arguably...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Schools will now be required to support well-being, but the standards aren't clear on what that means

New Child Safe Standards come into effect in Victoria this Friday, July 1. The set of 11 standards builds on the original seven. One significant change was made with little fanfare: well-being was included alongside safety as a key responsibility of organisations working with children and young people. This change acknowledges growing community expectations and the shift toward a wellness-focused culture. Well-being is often discussed as self-evident. Indeed, the new standards themselves do not provide a clear definition of well-being. Nor are they clear about associated expectations of what good practice looks like in schools and other educational settings....
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

Research shows tropical cyclones have decreased alongside human-caused global warming – but don't celebrate yet

The annual number of tropical cyclones forming globally decreased by about 13% during the 20th century compared to the 19th, according to research published today in Nature Climate Change. Tropical cyclones are massive low-pressure systems that form in tropical waters when the underlying environmental conditions are right. These conditions include (but aren’t limited to) sea surface temperature, and variables such as vertical wind shear, which refers to changes in wind speed and direction with altitude. Tropical cyclones can cause a lot of damage. They often bring extreme rainfall, intense winds and coastal hazards including erosion, destructive waves, storm surges and estuary flooding. The...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Could more online learning help fix Australia's teacher shortage?

On Thursday, thousands of teachers went on strike in New South Wales, over pay and “unsustainable” workloads. This comes amid increasing concerns about teacher shortages around Australia. The federal government has suggested enticing high-performing students into teaching degrees with extra payments, while education experts say teachers need more time, more pay and more support to do their jobs. Read more: Read the room, Premier. Performance pay for teachers will make the crisis worse One option that could free...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
TheConversationAU

We blew the whistle on Australia's central climate policy. Here's what a new federal government probe must fix

Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen is today expected to announce a much anticipated review of Australia’s carbon credit scheme, known as the Emissions Reduction Fund. In March, we exposed serious integrity issues with the scheme, labelling it a fraud on taxpayers and the environment. We welcome the federal government’s review. Labor has promised a 43% cut in Australia’s emissions by 2030, and a high-integrity carbon credit market is vital to reaching this goal. The fund was established by the Abbott government in 2014 and is now worth A$4.5 billion. It provides carbon credits to projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. For the...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Why this new climate case against the high-polluting Scarborough gas project is so significant

A major new climate case to stop Woodside’s controversial Scarborough gas project going ahead has been filed by the Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF) in the federal court this week. ACF lawyers argue that the potential for the project’s emissions to harm the Great Barrier Reef must be assessed. While the case has only just begun, as legal experts, we see this as a landmark challenge. Gas is often presented as a “transition fuel” towards a green economy. Woodside argues the Scarborough development will help to reduce global emissions by replacing coal with “cleaner” gas. But scientists say gas must rapidly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

We helped track 77 species for up to 60 years to try to reveal the secrets of long life. And some don't seem to age at all

Ever wondered about the secret to a long life? Perhaps understanding the lifespans of other animals with backbones (or “vertebrates”) might help us unlock this mystery. You’ve probably heard turtles live a long (and slow) life. At 190 years, Jonathan the Seychelles giant tortoise might be the oldest land animal alive. But why do some animals live longer than others? Research published today by myself and colleagues in the journal Science investigates the various factors that may affect longevity (lifespan) and ageing in reptiles and amphibians. We used long-term data from 77 different species of reptiles and amphibians – all cold-blooded animals. Our...
WILDLIFE
TheConversationAU

What does equity in schools look like? And how is it tied to growing teacher shortages?

When Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared victory on election night, he said he wanted to unite Australians around “our shared values of fairness and opportunity, and hard work and kindness to those in need”. So what would this look like in Australian schools? Schools, after all, are where a society that believes in fairness and opportunity must begin. Equity involves more than fairly funding schools. It is about matching teachers’ passion with the respect, time, resources and conditions that enable them to do what they signed up to do: make a difference in students’ lives. ...
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

Struggling to learn a language? 6 tips on how pop songs can help

Traditional approaches to adult language teaching often use resources such as textbooks and generic learning materials that are less than inspiring for learners. New research shows using popular song, as well as films and TV series, for language learning can help connect with people’s interests and motivate them. Based on this research, we have developed six tips for using popular songs to learn a language. Learning a second language can be challenging at the best of times. It takes time and effort to learn a language. Read more: ...
MUSIC
TheConversationAU

Census data shows we're more culturally diverse than ever. Our institutions must reflect this

Initial data from the 2021 census released this week shows Australia continues to become more culturally diverse. Almost half of us have at least one parent born overseas (48.2%), and almost a quarter of us (24.8%) speak a language other than English at home. Just over a quarter of us (27.6%) report being born overseas, and of those, India has risen to become the second-most common overseas country of birth after England. The growing number of first-generation migrants means Australians’ ancestry will change significantly over the next decade. Australia will continue to change and look different, and we must ensure our...
IMMIGRATION
TheConversationAU

Women are at greater risk of stroke, the more miscarriages or stillbirths they've had

New research shows women who have had a miscarriage or stillbirth, have an increased risk of stroke – when blood can’t get to the brain, because of a blocked or burst artery. That risk increases with each miscarriage or stillbirth. Trying to establish this link is difficult because it requires following a large number of women over a long period of time and having reliable data on women’s experiences. Our study, published by the British Medical Journal today, is the first to conclusively show the link between pregnancy loss and stroke. Many women are unaware their experiences during pregnancy can be...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
TheConversationAU

How can we reverse the vaping crisis among young Australians? Enforce the rules

ABC TV’s Four Corners this week reported how unlawful sale of e-cigarettes in Australia is out of control. The program highlighted the effects on young people, in particular, including how easy it is for them to buy the products. How did this slow-moving public health train wreck unfold in broad daylight, almost a decade after the Cancer Council warned it was coming? The answer is poor or non-existent enforcement of good laws. A growing problem The use of all harmful substances in young Australians is declining – except for e-cigarettes and smoking in men aged 18-24. Lifetime use of e-cigarettes increased by 46% between 2016...
RETAIL
TheConversationAU

Australians are more millennial, multilingual and less religious: what the census reveals

Census data to be released Tuesday shows Australia changing rapidly before COVID, gaining an extra one million residents from overseas in the past five years, almost all of them in the three years before borders were closed. For the first time since the question has been asked in the census, more than half of Australia’s residents (51.5%) report being either born overseas or having an overseas-born parent. More than one quarter of the one million new arrivals have come from India or Nepal. The census shows so-called millennials (born between 1981 and 1995) are on the cusp of displacing baby boomers...
HOMELESS
TheConversationAU

The clean energy revolution isn’t just a techno-fix – it's about capturing hearts and minds

The Black Summer bushfires devastated parts of the Eurobodalla region in New South Wales. Then earlier this year, the area was hit by floods. As climate change threatens to bring more severe and frequent extreme weather events, how can we help future-proof such communities? One way is to build electricity systems that can withstand natural disasters. That was the starting point of a three-year project we’re undertaking. The project has just reached a milestone: selecting eight sites where microgrids – small, self-sufficient energy systems – might help boost disaster resilience. Smart site selection for new technologies is crucial. Too often, projects have...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Should the census ask about race? It's not a simple question and may reinforce 'racial' thinking

Unlike census questionnaires in the US, New Zealand and Canada, the Australian Census doesn’t include questions about “race” or “ethnicity” and asks instead about “ancestry”. That may be about to change, with new Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs Andrew Giles saying he wants a new approach to “ethnicity” data in the next census in 2026. Without this data, Giles said, Australia faces a “fundamental barrier to understanding the issues that face multicultural Australians.” But is it ethical to classify the population by what is effectively race? A large body of research on Malaysia, for example – including by anthropologist Joel...
IMMIGRATION
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy