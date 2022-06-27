ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police find stolen gun hidden in engine when hood shears off in fatal DUI crash

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13A33e_0gNdKnY800

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Investigators found a gun stolen from the mail that was hidden in an engine compartment after a fatal crash last week.

Yaqub Ahman, 28, faces charges of DUI resulting in death, possession of a gun by a prohibited person, unlawful transfer of license plates and driving on a revoked license, Las Vegas Metro police said.

The crash between the Ford Escape and the semi-truck happened around 10 p.m. on June 20 near the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Alto Avenue in the northeast valley. The Ford became lodged under the trailer with the driver, Ahman, and his passenger inside, police said.

The passenger, Rakeem Lichtenberger, died after rescuers pulled him from the wreckage, police said.

Emergency personnel pulled Ahmad from the vehicle, taking him to the hospital. Police noted the smell of alcohol coming from Ahmad and took blood samples from him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MiJuJ_0gNdKnY800
The passenger, Rakeem Lichtenberger, died after rescuers pulled him from the wreckage. (Photo: LVMPD)

The car’s hood separated from the rest of the vehicle in the crash, revealing a semi-automatic handgun in plain view in the engine compartment, police said.

Police learned the gun was stolen from a USPS shipment.

Records show Ahman was convicted of DUI in 2020.

Ahmad was being held Monday at the Clark County Detention Center without bail. He was due in court Thursday. A booking photo for Ahmad was unavailable.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 12

Truth Hurts ?
3d ago

Wow….killed your friend!!!…People?!?!…Don’t get in the car with NOBODY who has been drinking!!!…It’s a lot cheaper to take a Uber …than to pay for a lawyer or to lose your life!!!

Reply
13
sotiredofbs
3d ago

If alcohol is on the top 3 leading causes of deaths in the US, why don't you ever hear about them banning it? Just a thought, since you don't have to ingest it to lose your life.

Reply(3)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police arrest 18-year-old suspected of stalking, killing victims

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) gave details Thursday of an arrest that took place on Monday, June 27. The suspect of the arrest is 18-year-old Alonzo “AJ” Brown, booked for two cases of stalking and murdering in the past two months. The most recent alleged homicide happened on Thursday, June 23, according to the LVMPD.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Police#Ford#Nexstar Media Inc
L.A. Weekly

Katherine Garcia Killed in Alleged DUI Crash on U.S. 95 [Las Vegas, NV]

20-Year-Old Woman Dead, Driver Arrested after DUI Collision on U.S. 95. The fatal crash occurred around 10:00 p.m. north of mile marker 39 along the southbound U.S. 95., per initial reports. According to authorities, a blue Honda failed to stay in their marked lane and began to rotate counter-clockwise and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
8 News Now

Second man arrested in stolen bulldog death case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police have arrested a second man in the case of a stolen bulldog’s death. According to a police arrest report, Ivan Medina was initially questioned by officers about the moments that led up to the abduction of a 10-year-old English bulldog named Bamboo. On June 7, officers responded to a […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

Male pedestrian dead after a hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

On late Wednesday night, a man lost his life following an auto-pedestrian collision in Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash was reported at about 11:16 p.m. on E. Sahara Avenue east of Chapman Drive, between Maryland Parkway and Eastern Avenue. The early reports showed that a possibly newer four-door Sedan was traveling east on Sahara when it hit a man who was walking outside of a crosswalk.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy