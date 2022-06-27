Gas leak shuts down Pittston Avenue
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Construction workers in Moosic struck a gas line on the 3300 block of Pittston Ave, shutting it down.
At this time, workers said they are in the process of shutting off the gas.
