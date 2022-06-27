ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moosic, PA

Gas leak shuts down Pittston Avenue

By Justin Glowacki
 3 days ago

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Construction workers in Moosic struck a gas line on the 3300 block of Pittston Ave, shutting it down.

At this time, workers said they are in the process of shutting off the gas.

Officials said the road should be open within the hour.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

