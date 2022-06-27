WeGo adding bus services to Nashville from more Middle Tennessee cities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gallatin, Springfield and Clarksville have joined the WeGo list of services to Nashville.

WeGo announced starting July 5 – next Tuesday – its commuter bus services will be adding trips to and from Nashville in those cities.

The service falls under its Gray Line contract with Regional Transportation Authority of Middle Tennessee (RTA).

Routes 87, 89, and 94 will have an additional trip to Nashville in the morning and an extra trip from Nashville at night.

Here’s a look at the trip location and times:

87 Gallatin/Hendersonville – Buses will depart the Greensboro North Park & Ride at 7:04 a.m. and Wedgewood and 16 th in Nashville at 3:33 p.m.

in Nashville at 3:33 p.m. 89 Springfield/Joelton – Buses will depart the Downtown Springfield Park & Ride at 6:18 a.m. and Wedgewood and 16 th in Nashville at 4:43 p.m.

in Nashville at 4:43 p.m. 94 Clarksville – Buses will depart the Clarksville Park & Ride (Exit 11) at 6:20 a.m. and Broadway & 10 th in Nashville at 4:35 p.m.

For more information on WeGo services click on this link .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.