Nashville, TN

Midtown death investigation leads to arrest of alleged downtown Nashville cocaine dealer

By Lucas Wright
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — What began as a death investigation Saturday night led to a drug arrest in Nashville.

Metro police were originally called to an apartment in Midtown belonging to James F. Burns, 57, for the death of Haley Morgan Easley, 27. She was found unconscious and not breathing on a patio on the ground floor of the apartment complex at 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say Easley had extensive internal injuries consistent with a fall from the balcony of an apartment several floors above. She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

During the investigation, police determined Earley accompanied Burns to into the apartment complex around 2:30 a.m. Burns told police he brought Easley to his apartment before placing a plate of cocaine on a table and leaving to go speak with someone in the lobby.

He said Easley was gone by the time he got back. He is seen on surveillance video going back to the lobby to look for her before returning to his apartment and going to bed.

Burns is facing charges for possession of cocaine for resale. Police found 28 individually packaged small bags of cocaine with a total weight of 35 grams in his backpack. The cocaine was also found to be laced with fentanyl.

Burns reportedly admitted to selling cocaine in the downtown area.

The 57-year-old posted his $25,000 bond.

Easley’s death is unclassified as police await toxicology results.

This is an ongoing investigation.

