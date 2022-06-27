ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn man, 25, sentenced to 40 years for shooting FedEx driver

By Mira Wassef
 3 days ago

BROOKLYN (PIX11)– A 25-year-old Brooklyn man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for shooting a FedEx driver in the back two years ago, authorities said Monday.

Prosecutors said J’von Johnson, 25, shot the driver at point-blank range as the victim, 44, walked out of a building in the Van Dyke Houses in Brownsville on the morning of Dec. 7, 2020. The bullet entered the victim’s right shoulder and exited from his throat, officials said. He has since recovered.

Multiple people shot, 8-year-old child grazed at Brooklyn barbecue: NYPD

The incident was captured on surveillance video and Johnson identified himself as the shooter in the footage after he was arrested, according to prosecutors.

The defendant was convicted of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon last month.

“This defendant has a long and violent criminal history, and the people of Brooklyn are safer with him in prison,” said District Attorney Eric Gonzalez in a statement. “While we believe in second chances, we have no tolerance for callous gun violence, and I hope this sentence allows the victim some solace.”

