Samuel Edward Irving

The Knoxville Baseball Squad allowed a close game to unravel in a 10-4 loss to Mount Pleasant on Wednesday night. The Panthers fell behind early 3-0 but battled back to within a run in the 4th, but Mount Pleasant responded with three runs in the 5th and four more in the 6th to put the game out of reach. Koby Higginbotham was the only Panther to get multiple hits as he was 2/4. Trenton Kingery took the loss going two innings while striking out five. Knoxville is back in action tonight with a must win conference game against Clarke. If the Panthers win, then the postponed games with Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont would have to be played for the conference title. Knoxville is currently 12-3 in the conference and the Rockets are 13-1 with a doubleheader against Davis County. Even if EBF sweeps and Knoxville wins, the Panthers would still be two back in the loss column. A similar scenario is being played out across the street on Panther Drive as the class 4A #12 softball squad is in a must win doubleheader against Clarke. However Knoxville would also have to beat Chariton tomorrow and hope that Davis County loses to EBF tonight. The baseball game is scheduled to start at 7:30 and can be heard live on 95.3 KNIA while the softball twin bill is set to start at 5:30.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO