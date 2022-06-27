ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chariton, IA

Samuel Edward Irving

By Derek Cardwell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebration of Life for Samuel Edward Irving, age 89, of Chariton...

Richard Allen Adair

Services for Richard Allen Adair will be held 11:00am Thursday, July 7th at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. Cremation will follow services with burial of cremains to be held in the Evergreen Cemetery in Lineville at a later date. 
INDIANOLA, IA
Darrell De Vries

Private funeral services for Darrell De Vries, age 59 of Hedrick, are planned with burial in Evergreen Cemetery near Leighton. Langkamp Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
LEIGHTON, IA
Amber Clark-Van Ryswyk Receives Quarterly DAISY Award

Pella Regional Health Center announced that Amber Clark-Van Ryswyk, BSN, in Emergency is the recipient of the quarterly DAISY award. The DAISY program is a national award, given at the local level, to registered nurses who exemplify extraordinary nursing. The focus is on the special touches and human consideration that these nurses give to their patients.
PELLA, IA
Indianola Schools Storage Building Catches Fire

A fire broke out at the old agriculture building at Indianola High School Thursday evening, prompting a response from multiple agencies. Indianola High School Activities Office employees noticed smoke coming from the building used for storage and notified emergency services as they were working at the Indianola softball game on the other side of the school, and the game was not affected. The cause of the fire is unknown as this time.
INDIANOLA, IA
Indianola Softball Defeats Pella on Senior Night

The #7 Indianola softball team celebrated their senior class of eight Thursday evening, defeating Pella 6-2 in a game heard live on KNIA and KRLS. Indianola jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on a Jordyn Gripp two-RBI double in the first inning, and Pella would answer in the third on an Ava Curry RBI single to cut the deficit in half.
PELLA, IA
Warriors, Indians split softball doubleheader

The Indianola and Norwalk softball teams split a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader Wednesday night in a battle of highly-rated Class 4A rivals. The seventh-ranked Indians won the first game 4-1 behind Izzie Benge’s complete game in the pitching circle while the fourth-ranked Warriors overcame an early 2-0 deficit to win the night cap 5-2 as Olivia Dougherty pitched all seven innings with eight strikeouts.
INDIANOLA, IA
Ag in the City Returned to Pella Thursday

Agriculture took over Central Park in Pella Thursday with Ag in the City, highlighting the industry with a variety of activities and displays throughout the downtown. On the Tulip Toren stage, the chicken pageant kicked off entertainment, followed by the Lil’ Miss Firecracker and Mr. America contest. This year’s winners were Waylon McGuire and Evelyn DeHaan.
PELLA, IA
Twin Cedars Softball Breezes By Mount Ayr

The Class 1A #7 Twin Cedars Softball Squad got back on track with an 11-0 win over Mount Ayr on Thursday night. The Sabers had run tallies in the 2nd and 3rd, and erupted for nine in the 4th inning. Broke Roby did the damage in the 4th with a bases clearing double. Also getting RBIs were Jillian French, Cristen and Chloe Durian. Grace Bailey and Ali Mockenhaupt combined on a three hit shutout. Twin Cedars is off until Saturday morning when the Sabers travel to Pella Christian.
MOUNT AYR, IA
Indianola Softball Defeats DM East

The Indianola softball team defeated the Scarlets of Des Moines East Tuesday night in a non-conference matchup 13-4. Indianola struck early and often, scoring two runs in the first on an error and a Kiley Kindelspire RBI hit, then Kindelspire hit a three-run home run in the second to blow the game open 5-0.
Indianola Brush Facility Closed on July 3rd

The Indianola Brush Facility will be open Saturday, July 2nd but closed on Sunday, July 3rd for the 4th of July holiday. The facility will be open Saturday from 9am to 4pm, and wood mulch is available during normal hours of operation free of charge. Individuals wanting mulch will need to provide their own containers. The facility will resume normal hours of operation on July 7th. For more information, go to this story on KNIAKRLS.com.
INDIANOLA, IA
Twin Cedars Softball Falls To Albia, Looks To Close The Season With Momentum This Week

The class 1A #7 Twin Cedars softball Squad fell to Albia on Wednesday night 5-0. The Lady Dees plated two runs in the 1st and held control the rest of the game. The Sabers could only manage five hits on the night. Rylee Dunkin was a bright spot getting a single and a stolen base and Cristen Durian had a double. Grace Bailey took the loss giving up three runs. Twin Cedars has two more regular season games left tomorrow the Sabers host Mount Ayr and Saturday morning they take on Pella Christian.
ALBIA, IA
Let’s Talk Knoxville- Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley Part 2

Our Guests on Today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville Is Knoxville School District Super Intendent Cassi Pearson and Business Manager Craig Mobley for part two of our conversation as we talk about the year-end recap from the district’s principals. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Ag in the City Returns This Week

Agriculture is set to take over Central Park in Pella this week. The theme of this week’s Thursdays in Pella is Ag in the City, which highlights the industry with a variety of activities and displays throughout the downtown. On the Tulip Time stage, the chicken pageant will kick off entertainment at 6 p.m., followed by the Lil’ Miss Firecracker and Mr. America contest for children ages three through eight at 6:30 p.m.
PELLA, IA
Knoxville Baseball Falls To Mt. Pleasant, Conference Match Up with Clarke Looms Along With Softball DH

The Knoxville Baseball Squad allowed a close game to unravel in a 10-4 loss to Mount Pleasant on Wednesday night. The Panthers fell behind early 3-0 but battled back to within a run in the 4th, but Mount Pleasant responded with three runs in the 5th and four more in the 6th to put the game out of reach. Koby Higginbotham was the only Panther to get multiple hits as he was 2/4. Trenton Kingery took the loss going two innings while striking out five. Knoxville is back in action tonight with a must win conference game against Clarke. If the Panthers win, then the postponed games with Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont would have to be played for the conference title. Knoxville is currently 12-3 in the conference and the Rockets are 13-1 with a doubleheader against Davis County. Even if EBF sweeps and Knoxville wins, the Panthers would still be two back in the loss column. A similar scenario is being played out across the street on Panther Drive as the class 4A #12 softball squad is in a must win doubleheader against Clarke. However Knoxville would also have to beat Chariton tomorrow and hope that Davis County loses to EBF tonight. The baseball game is scheduled to start at 7:30 and can be heard live on 95.3 KNIA while the softball twin bill is set to start at 5:30.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Emergency Agencies Respond to Dumpster Fire in Knoxville

The Knoxville Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 1101 Woodland Dr on Thursday afternoon. When firefighters arrived, a dumpster was on fire, and the fire was extinguished. The fire was caused by two juveniles who were playing with matches. No injuries were reported and both juveniles were referred to the Juvenile Firesetters Program. The Knoxville Fire Department, Knoxville Police Department, and Marion County Sheriff’s Department were all on the scene.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Structure Fire

The Knoxville Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 400 block of West Marion Street this afternoon. The fire started in the oven and the homeowner self-extinguished the fire. Knoxville firefighters helped with getting the smoke out of the residence. No injuries were reported. The Knoxville Fire Department was assisted by the Knoxville Police Department.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Saints Diamond Squads Fall To Sigourney

It was another long night for the Melcher-Dallas Diamond Squads on Tuesday the softball Saints fell to Sigourney 14-2, and the baseball Saints lost to the Savages 9-1. Softball fell down 10-0 by the 2nd inning and were outhit 15-2. Kasyn Reed and Hayden Branson got the two hits for Melcher-Dallas. Saydi Benz took the loss in the circle. On the baseball field, the Saints also fell behind early and could not recover in a 9-1 loss. The Saints were down 6-0 before they got their only run, an R-B-I credited to Owen Suntken. Logan Godfrey took the loss going four innings.
SIGOURNEY, IA
Visit Pella’s Dutch Christmas Market Receives Meet in Iowa Grant

In 2021, Visit Pella hosted the first annual Kerstmarkt, Dutch Christmas Market, and announced an expansion of the market with funding from the Meet in Iowa grant this summer. Lowell Olivier-Shaw, Chair of Kerstmarkt, said “With the extra funding from the Meet in Iowa program, we will be able to expand the market along the Molengracht Canal. We plan to purchase more vendor booths for people to sell handcrafted gifts and Dutch food. We would also like to add more entertainment and activities to create a friendly, inclusive Dutch Christmas Market reminiscent of a true Netherland market. We are thankful for the partnerships with the City of Pella, The Amsterdam, and Meet in Iowa.”
PELLA, IA
Harvey Man Facing Felony Charges

On June 14, Marion County Sheriff’s Detectives met with the Ottumwa Police Department in regards to a handgun located in their jurisdiction. Officers went to the 100 block of Cinder Avenue, where they spoke with 50-year-old Shawn Duane Gerdom of Harvey. Gordon told officers he had purchased a Chevy Silverado in May and a handgun was a part of the transaction. The truck showed up as stolen from Keokuk County. After running a check on Gerdom, officers found he had a conviction for domestic abuse assault. Gerdom was charged with Dominion/Control of a Firearm or Weapon by a Domestic Abuse Offender, a Class D Felony.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Sergeant Matthew Johnson to Run From State Capitol to the Knoxville Raceway

Saturday night at the Knoxville Raceway is the Mid Season Championships and the Nolan Wren Memorial. Sergeant Matthew Johnson of the Iowa National Guard is doing a fundraiser where he will run from the Iowa State Capitol to the Knoxville Raceway. Sergeant Johnson spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about how the idea came about.
KNOXVILLE, IA

